31 Years Ago, An All-Time Power Rangers Villain Made Their Shocking Debut

Over the course of the Power Rangers franchise’s history, there have been a host of memorable villains, with antagonists like Divatox, Ecliptor, the Psycho Rangers, and of course, Rita Repulsa all coming to mind. 31 years ago, another of these famous villains was introduced to the franchise, and not only did they shake up the status quo in a major way, but they would go on to become one of the franchise’s most iconic characters ever.

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When Mighty Morphin Power Rangers season 2 kicked into gear, there were some big changes, and the one with the most impact was the introduction of Lord Zedd. Zedd made his debut in The Mutiny, which was a three-part episode that saw Zedd take over the Moon Palace and kick Rita Repulsa back into her dumpster. Zedd was immediately more terrifying thanks to his rather disturbing design (he does have an exposed brain after all), and he also successfully destroyed the Dinozords and had the Rangers on the ropes throughout the entire premiere. Zedd has continued to be one of the franchise’s most popular villains all these years later, and that’s likely not changing anytime soon.

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Rita Repulsa Is Out, All Hail Lord Zedd

Season 1 of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers introduced the maniacal Rita Repulsa and her quirky crew of henchmen, and while she did come close to taking down the Rangers a few times, more often than not she was more comedic than genuinely threatening. That changed when Lord Zedd came into the picture, as he not only ousted her from power, but then proceeded to put the Rangers on the ropes almost immediately.

Zedd not only had Pirantishead attacking the Rangers, but he would take matters into his own hands and sink the Dinozords beneath the Earth. Then Zedd made Pirantishead giant-sized to take advantage of the Rangers being without their Zords, but luckily for them, Alpha and Zordon managed to save some of the Dinozords and use them to create the new Thunderzords.

This would help the Rangers take down Pirantishead and deliver Zedd his first defeat, and to say he was irate about the loss would be an understatement. Still, Zedd retained the fear factor and an unpredictable nature that would serve him well throughout the second season, and even when he was given a more comedic sensibility when Rita returned, his design and intimidation factor allowed him to remain one of the most Power Rangers villains ever.

Even all these years later, Lord Zedd has remained iconic, and he’s been a factor in several seasons over the course of the franchise’s history. That was especially true of the final few seasons, including Dino Fury and Cosmic Fury, which brought Zedd new forces and a power upgrade in his fight against the Rangers. While the future of Power Rangers on TV is up in the air, it’s hard not to see Lord Zedd having some sort of part in that future down the road.