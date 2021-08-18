✖

Disney+ has announced a new original series for the streaming platform. On The Edge will follow the exploits of Free Solo subject Alex Honnold as he tries to climb some of the toughest terrain in Greenland. Plimsoll Productions is bringing the three-part original docs-series to life with National Geographic. Honnold has so many fans all over the world after those wild climbs of America’s biggest cliffs. More importantly, he founded the Honnold Foundation, which is a nonprofit fighting climate change with solar energy technology. Free Solo won an Academy Award, so the anticipation of another journey with the athlete is something that should excite people waiting to watch at home. The biggest challenge for Honnold this time should come from Peak 3342. No one has ever managed to scale that peak in Greenland successfully. Getting up there safely will test even his experience as a seasoned climber. Check out what the star had to say about the project down below:

“I’ve always wanted to climb in Greenland—it has some of the most remote and epic walls in the world. But it’s also being tremendously affected by climate change,” said Honnold. “I’m very excited about the opportunity to explore the climbing while also sharing some of the local impacts of climate change with a global audience. Our changing climate is the biggest issue facing humanity and I hope that this will help inspire people to take action.”

Disney+ described the new series down below:

“Honnold, subject of white-knuckled Oscar®-winning documentary, “Free Solo” (now available on Disney+), has always dreamt of exploring Greenland and summiting its most challenging and remote peaks. But this isn’t just adventure for adventure’s sake - along the way, as he attempts a once-in-a-lifetime climbing challenge that will push his physical limits, Honnold will meet the scientists working on the frontline of climate change and witness the impacts of the rapid melting for himself.”

“With an overabundance of virgin climbs, impossible walls, world class and deadly, Greenland is considered the world’s last great climbing frontier and has also become the crucible of the climate crisis. In 2020, 300 billion tons of Greenland ice disappeared, the biggest annual melt in recorded history. As Honnold explores the impact that has had, he and his team will face intimidating icebergs, dangerous moulins (sinkholes on glaciers), difficult rockfalls and ice storms,” they continued. “His ultimate test will come from Peak 3342, to-date unclimbed and one of the highest peaks in Greenland. Though there’s more exposed rock and less snow and ice, this is uncharted territory and Honnold will need to draw on all of his experience to reach the top safely.”

Will you be watching this on Disney+? Who do you think will spill the beans next? Let us know down in the comments!