Disney-Pixar UP Spinoff Dug Days Gets Adorable Funko Pops

The Disney / Pixar 2009 animated film UP is set to get a sequel in the form of a television show dubbed Dug Days that is expected to air on Disney+ in the fall of 2021. The series will follow the life of Dug the dog and Carl in suburbia, and it appears that Russel will make an appearance if this new lineup of Funko Pops is anything to go by.

The first wave of Dug Days Funko Pops features impossibly adorable figures of Dug with a squirrel buddy, Dug with toys (and a puppy), and Dug with a hero medal. It also includes Carl dressed like a flower and Russel holding a remote control. We'll have to wait until Dug Days airs on Disney+ to find out what plot points these Pop figures are referring to, but, in the meantime, you can get your pre-orders in for them right here at Entertainment Earth. A Deluxe Dug with puppies is available to order here at Target as an exclusive. Dug with headphones will also hit the Funko Shop as an exclusive in the near future.

In addition to the Dug Days Funko Pops, Funko also launched a range of Plush based on Disney/Pixar films Toy Story and Monsters Incorporated. The lineup includes 4-inch plush of Alien, Buzz, and Woody from Toy Story along with Mike and Sulley from Monsters Incorporated - and the new Disney+ show Monsters at Work which is streaming now. Pre-orders for these plush are also available here at Entertainment Earth now. The Deluxe Rex Pop pictured above is also hitting BoxLunch as an exclusive in the coming days. When it does arrive, you should be able to find it right here.

Note that Dug Days and Monsters at Work aren't the only Disney/Pixar shows that are headed to Disney+. A tv series based on the Cars franchise is expected to launch in the fall of 2022. It will focus on the adventures of Mater and Lightning McQueen.

