Disney+ Announces Choir Docuseries Based on Detroit Youth Choir

Blumhouse Productions might be most known for their more unsettling stories, but the studio is partnering with Disney+ to develop a new documentary series focusing on the Detroit Youth Choir. In addition to the unscripted series, Choir, a scripted series is also being developed that is inspired by the America's Got Talent finalists. This project will be the first partnership between Blumhouse and Disney+, with the upcoming scripted series also aiming to be unveiled on the streaming service. Blumhouse made a name for itself in the world of horror, but recent years have seen them expand to tell stories across a variety of genres.

"Disney Branded Television continues to seek out creative talent that is diverse, inclusive, and representative of our multi-cultural landscape, and we are proud to team with Anthony White and the young voices of the Detroit Youth Choir to present this true-to-life story that is sure to inspire audiences of all ages," Ayo Davis, EVP, Creative Development and Strategy, Disney Branded Content shared in a statement. "We guarantee you’ll be singing along with this joyful group as they learn lessons about music and life in general."

The unscripted series is inspired by DYC Artistic Director Anthony White’s story. As a teacher, mentor, and father figure in the heart of Detroit, Anthony has impacted and empowered more than 1000 kids through music for over two decades. His efforts with DYC captivated America in an incredible rise to the finale during the sensational fourteenth season of America’s Got Talent.

“Choir is the exact right kind of feel-good, hopeful programming we need at this moment, and we’re thrilled to be establishing a relationship with Disney+, for the first time, on both a scripted and unscripted version of this particular project,” Chris McCumber, Blumhouse Television president, added.

Executive producer Michael Seitzman continued, “We’re excited to work on these shows with the extraordinary kids of the DYC and Disney+. On a personal note, it’s an added thrill to be able to do this with Ayo Davis, whom I’ve worked with and been friends with for many years."

The six-episode unscripted docuseries will be directed by Rudy Valdez and produced by Maniac Productions, Blumhouse Television, and Wheelhouse-backed Campfire. The scripted series is being produced by Maniac Productions and Blumhouse Television, with Campfire CEO Ross Dinerstein (Heaven’s Gate, Special, Jiro Dreams of Sushi) attached as executive producer.

Header photo courtesy of NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images