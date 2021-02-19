Disney+ Went Down When New WandaVision Episode Launched

✖

WandaVision fans crashed Disney+ went Episode 7 went live. Reports indicate that problem reports for Disney+ service surged around 2 a.m. on Friday, February 19th - the exact same time that WandaVision's new episode dropped. Further reporting and social media reactions indicate that Disney+ was down for about 10 minutes of time for some subscribers; UK users also reported outages. If nothing else, the brief spike speaks to the excitement that WandaVision has built up over the course of its season; with just three episodes left, the big answers are starting to be revealed, and fans are clearly racing to get them ASAP.

This isn't the first time that WandaVision has broken Disney+: Episode 5 of the series also caused outages, after word of X-Men movie star Evan Peters showing up as Quicksilver quickly went viral online. Now WandaVision Episode 7 ends with a big villain reveal cliffhanger, which is also going viral online.

"Breaking the Fourth Wall" picks up from the big cliffhanger of WandaVision episode 6, "All-New Halloween Spooktacular." Wanda lashed out at SWORD in order to save Vision from a real-world death, exponentially expanding her Hex Bubble reality. No surprise then that Marvel fans are scrambling to find out what the fallout from Wanda's potentially game-changing redesign of the Marvel Cinematic Universe looks like.

While Disney+ crashing is definitely an issue, it's no doubt a problem that Marvel Studios is probably glad to have right now. WandaVision is the first Marvel Cinematic Universe TV series tie-in, and Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige made some big promises about what this new phase of the franchise would offer fans:

"[It] will all, for the first time, interlink. So the MCU will be on your TV screen at home on Disney+ and interconnect with the movies, and then go back and forth. It’s exciting to expand the MCU to even bigger and better heights.”

Feige has also teased just how much Disney+ series like WandaVision are setting up other big Marvel Phase 4 projects like Loki and Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness:

"If you want to understand everything in future Marvel movies you’ll probably need a Disney+ subscription because events from the new shows will factor into forthcoming films such as Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," Feige said before adding that the "Loki series will tie in too."

WandaVision is now on Disney+.