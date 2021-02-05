Disney+ Experiencing Outages After Shocking WandaVision Episode Goes Viral
Disney+ is experiencing some technical difficulties after that shocking episode of WandaVision today. A quick scan of DownDetector sees a bunch of the country has been unable to get service. Those who are missing out on the strange Marvel Studios sitcom are letting their opinion be heard on social media too. Thousands of Tweets and Facebook posts are up and humming about Disney needing to get things under control so that fans can see the next part of this strange mystery unfold on the platform. While they’re at it, the company might want to go ahead and reinforce their efforts, because the server loads are probably going to be pretty substantial every Friday morning from here until the series rolls the credits in mid-March. Check out what some of the fans are saying in their posts down below:
User reports indicate Disney+ is having problems since 4:16 PM EST. https://t.co/1knHSC9BAl RT if you're also having problems #disney+down— Downdetector (@downdetector) February 5, 2021
Showrunner Jac Schaeffer has the entire MCU fandom on a string just five episodes in. She spoke to Deseret News earlier in the week about the timeline implications and thestorylines they had to leave on the cutting room floor.
"There were definitely things that I liked. There wasn’t anything that I was like, ‘I’m gonna walk off this project because you won’t do this’ — like nothing was ever like that intense. There are certainly things that I wish we had tried, but I do think all of those things that fall into that category are things that fell by the wayside in an effort to strengthen a cohesive story. The series itself is such an enormous swing. So, whatever weirder (things) that I wanted to do — I think we sort of nailed it with being an odd duck"
Did you manage to catch this week’s WandaVision already? Let us know in the comments! Check out the reactions down below:
Everyone it seems
prevnext
ok well looks like disney plus is down or isn't working for other people so im not the only one with issues— gillian (@herahsokas) February 5, 2021
Tragic
prevnext
is disney+ down?????!!! im tryna rewatch age of ultron!!!— krizelle, fan of the 2020 WS champs 🏆✨💫 (@ellezirkpdx) February 5, 2021
Yup!
prevnext
Is Disney Plus down?— Larry, I'm on Ducktales... (@KidTiger__) February 5, 2021
This is the story of so many people
prevnext
getting my disney+ back bc from what i’m getting wandavision is a psychological mystery and i’m actually so down with that— kenz (@sevreds) February 5, 2021
Absolutely true
prevnext
Trying to watch today's Wandavision and Disney+ is down. It's so hard to avoid spoilers day of.— Jazzy ❄️☕ (@Jazzy_lea) February 5, 2021
Bad timing
prevnext
Of course Disney plus is down when I want to watch #WandaVision 😪— Pashmina Papi 🦦 (@ReJecTReef) February 5, 2021
Weak stuff
prevnext
My Disney Plus was down when Episode 5 of WandaVision first dropped at 12AM PST, I think it's mainly because now that the new episode is out everyone is all trying to go on Disney Plus all at the same time to watch it & that's what is making the app crash pic.twitter.com/sQn0lUsg9v— Iron Wolf | Godzilla vs Kong (@IronWolfNetYT) February 5, 2021
Gotta be quick
prevnext
I watch it early in the morning because I feel I HAVE to or it gets ruined the first time I scroll down Twitter.
It's not great!— Wout - Evolve PR (@TheHashtag0nist) February 5, 2021
It will be back!
prevnext
Sure wish @disneyplus wasn’t down so I could catch up on #WandaVision 😒😒😒— Nathan Buda (@budacub) February 5, 2021
Yikes
prev
NOOOO DISNEY PLUS IS DOWN 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭— maria (@giyusbff) February 5, 2021