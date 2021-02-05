Disney+ Experiencing Outages After Shocking WandaVision Episode Goes Viral

Disney+ is experiencing some technical difficulties after that shocking episode of WandaVision today. A quick scan of DownDetector sees a bunch of the country has been unable to get service. Those who are missing out on the strange Marvel Studios sitcom are letting their opinion be heard on social media too. Thousands of Tweets and Facebook posts are up and humming about Disney needing to get things under control so that fans can see the next part of this strange mystery unfold on the platform. While they’re at it, the company might want to go ahead and reinforce their efforts, because the server loads are probably going to be pretty substantial every Friday morning from here until the series rolls the credits in mid-March. Check out what some of the fans are saying in their posts down below:

User reports indicate Disney+ is having problems since 4:16 PM EST. https://t.co/1knHSC9BAl RT if you're also having problems #disney+down — Downdetector (@downdetector) February 5, 2021

Showrunner Jac Schaeffer has the entire MCU fandom on a string just five episodes in. She spoke to Deseret News earlier in the week about the timeline implications and thestorylines they had to leave on the cutting room floor.

"There were definitely things that I liked. There wasn’t anything that I was like, ‘I’m gonna walk off this project because you won’t do this’ — like nothing was ever like that intense. There are certainly things that I wish we had tried, but I do think all of those things that fall into that category are things that fell by the wayside in an effort to strengthen a cohesive story. The series itself is such an enormous swing. So, whatever weirder (things) that I wanted to do — I think we sort of nailed it with being an odd duck"

