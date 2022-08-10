The Disney+ Price Increase Isn't Sitting Well With Subscribers
Subscribers will have to pay a little bit more if they want to keep Disney+ without ads. The Walt Disney Company held its 3Q 2022 earnings call on Wednesday afternoon, where it unveiled Disney+ Basic and Disney+ Premium tiers. The Disney+ Basic tier (including ads) will run $7.99 per month with no option for an annual subscription and the Disney+ Premium tier (without ads) will be increasing to $10.99 a month and $109.99 annually, an increase of three dollars a month for monthly subscribers and $40 for annual subscribers (and a leap of 37% for both). Naturally, users are debating the merits of the price hike and whether they will want to continue paying for Disney+ or not on social media.
"With our new ad-supported Disney+ offering and an expanded lineup of plans across our entire streaming portfolio," Kareem Daniel, chairman of Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution, said in a statement. "We will be providing greater consumer choice at a variety of price points to cater to the diverse needs of our viewers and appeal to an even broader audience."
The idea behind an ad-supported tier is it would allow Disney+ to increase its subscriber base. In a previous statement, Daniel said: " "Expanding access to Disney+ to a broader audience at a lower price point is a win for everyone – consumers, advertisers, and our storytellers." However, one has to question if raising the price for the version of Disney+ with ads is this really offering a subscription "at a lower price point"?
The overall reaction on social media appears mixed. While some Disney fans don't mind the price increase, others are contemplating if keeping their subscriptions is the best use of their funds considering the United States is on the verge of a recession.
Is This Really a Good Time to Raise Prices?
I won’t lie. I love #Disney, but raising the #DisneyPlus price given the current economic climate was in extremely poor taste. 🤷🏽♂️ Something so many people rely on for entertainment at home during these tough times when we have like 3 pandemics going at once…#Marvel #StarWars pic.twitter.com/K7klmlkr4y— MediaVerse+ ➐ (@MediaVersePlus) August 10, 2022
Save With a Bundle!
So Disney+ & Hulu prices individually are increasing & they're introducing an ad-tier for the same price you're paying now, BUT...
If you have a bundle no price increases were announced. Get a bundle and save!https://t.co/hHayULc2pI— Lamarr Wilson (@LamarrWilson) August 10, 2022
Coincidence?
It's funny because the same day this happened is the same day Disney + increased its price https://t.co/23D6inRoNM— ✨️💮Kairy Luminess💮✨️ (@kairyluminess) August 10, 2022
This Could Lead to a Shift Back to Cable TV
Eventually we're just gonna come back around to cable TV and "cord pluggers" will be the new "cord cutters" https://t.co/jqc9wwDy2e— Mitchell Saltzman (@JurassicRabbit) August 10, 2022
I Hate It Here
Disney+ price finna go up— Big Baby Sinclair♠️ (@KxngSpade) August 10, 2022
$8 tier will now have ads
No ads is $11
I hate the future. pic.twitter.com/MbGLBBoCHK
Why Do We Have to Pay More?
Disney+ raising its price for an ad-free experience--something we already get--is a bit shitty. Why should I have to pay more, monthly, for the same service I already have to not be subjected to whatever new product Tide has coming out twice every 30 minutes?— Mat Elfring (@ImMatElfring) August 10, 2022
It Was Only a Matter of Time
I guess it was only a matter of time.
Starting December 8, Disney+ with ads will cost $7.99/month – the same price that Disney+ currently costs, without ads.
The premium, ad-free Disney+ will now increase to $10.99/month.
More: https://t.co/mrjEF2eXXe pic.twitter.com/22zDcRflnf— Shinobi602 (@shinobi602) August 10, 2022
"Shocked" Face
Seeing the Disney Plus price go up and with ads pic.twitter.com/RjMmp51nqc— BLURAYANGEL 🦇 (@blurayangel) August 10, 2022
Let's Offer Some Suggestions
Should have made the basic version of Disney+ cost like $4.99 a month and kept Disney+ Premium’s price at $7.99 a month.— Alberto Herrera #NewDeal4Animation (@Alberto9Herrera) August 10, 2022
Price Hike is Between Disney and Verizon
That disney+ price increase is between walt disney & verizon brother dont got nothing to do with me— Art Vandalay (@ZamundaTwice) August 10, 2022