Disney+ Releases Statement on Widespread Launch Issues

Disney fans around the country were prepared to start using the Disney+ streaming service first thing Tuesday morning, but they’ve since run into quite a few issues trying to get their apps to work. Disney+ launched in the middle of the night and worked seamlessly for those who stayed up to give it a try. However, once everyone started waking up and trying to use Disney+ simultaneously, the problems began. Thousands of users are reporting issues with the streaming service, ranging from an inability to actually log in to problems watching specific titles.

The issues are likely stemming from servers that weren’t ready to handle this many consumers at once, and Disney is working quickly to fix them. Following a horde of complaints online, the Disney+ Twitter account shared a statement regarding the outages.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“The demand for Disney+ has exceeded our highest expectations,” the company stated in a tweet. “We are so pleased you’re excited to watch all your favorites and are working quickly to resolve any current issues. We appreciate your patience.”

The demand for #DisneyPlus has exceeded our highest expectations. We are so pleased you’re excited to watch all your favorites and are working quickly to resolve any current issues. We appreciate your patience. — Disney+ (@disneyplus) November 12, 2019

At first, just based on the early reactions from last night, Disney+ seemed to be an easy launch. The rollout was somewhat slow at first, but every device that eventually gained access to the service was working just fine for the first few hours. Once 7am ET rolled around, the reports of the outages began popping up everywhere.

In addition to problems on the service itself, users have also complained of incredibly long wait times when trying to contact customer service.

Have you had any trouble trying to log in to Disney+? What will you be watching first when the issues get sorted out? Let us know in the comments!