Updated Walt Disney Movie Release Calendar Including Marvel, Pixar and Fox Movies

After putting several films on the shelf earlier this year, adjusting for the closing of theaters in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, Disney finally announced its full and updated release calendar last week. Black Widow moved to November and caused a shift in the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe going forward. Mulan was slated for the end of July. Some films, such as The Eternals and Jungle Cruise, were pushed to 2021. The one major holdout in the schedule update was Pixar’s Soul, which was scheduled to arrive this June. However, the House of Mouse has now slapped Soul with a delay as well.

In a new adjustment to the release calendar, Disney has moved Soul from its place in June to November 20th of this year, marking it as the company’s big Thanksgiving release (last year was Frozen 2). This caused a ripple effect through Disney’s release schedule that effected a couple of other films on the horizon.

Raya and the Last Dragon, a Disney animated film, was supposed to be the studio’s Thanksgiving tentpole. The animated adventure will now move to March 12, 2021. That date was being held by an untitled live-action movie, the identity of which hadn’t been revealed. That movie has now vacated its spot and been removed from the calendar altogether. This basically means that, since nothing had been announced regarding that date, that the film intended for that spot can take any of the other untitled placeholders currently on the schedule.

You can take a look at the full updated release schedule for all of Disney’s upcoming titles below!

2020

7/24/20 – Mulan

8/7/20 – Empty Man (20th Century)

8/14/20 – The One and Only Ivan

9/4/20 – The Beatles: Get Back

9/18/20 – The King’s Man (20th)

10/9/20 – The Death on the Nile (20th)

10/23/20 – Everybody’s Talking About Jamie (20th)

11/6/20 – Black Widow

11/13/20 – Deep Water (20th)

11/20/20 – Soul

12/11/20 – Free Guy (20th)

12/18/20 – West Side Story (20th)

12/25 – The Last Duel (20th)

2021

2/12/21 – The Eternals

2/26/21 – Ron’s Gone Wrong (20th)

3/12/21 – Raya and the Last Dragon

4/9/21 – Bob’s Burgers (20th)

4/23/21 – UNTITLED 20th Century

5/7/21 – Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

5/28/21 – Cruella

6/18/21 – UNTITLED Pixar Animation

7/30/21 – Jungle Cruise

8/13/21 – UNTITLED 20th Century

9/10/21 – UNTITLED 20th Century

10/1/21 – UNTITLED 20th Century

10/15/21 – Hamilton

10/22/21 – UNTITLED 20th Century

11/5/21 – Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

11/19/21 – UNTITLED Disney Live Action

11/24/21 – UNTITLED Disney Animation

12/3/21 – UNTITLED 20th Century

12/17/21 – Avatar 2 (20th)

2022

1/7/22 – UNTITLED 20th Century

1/14/22 – Nimona (20th)

2/18/22 – Thor: Love and Thunder

3/11/22 – UNTITLED Pixar Animation

3/25/22 – UNTITLED Disney Live Action

4/8/22 – UNTITLED 20th Century

5/6/22 – Black Panther 2

5/27/22 – UNTITLED Disney Live Action

6/10/22 – UNTITLED 20th Century

6/17/22 – UNTITLED Pixar Animation

7/18/22 – Captain Marvel 2

7/29/22 – Indiana Jones 5

8/12/22 – UNTITLED Disney Live Action

9/16/22 – UNTITLED 20th Century

10/7/22 – UNTITLED Marvel

10/21/22 – UNTITLED 20th Century

11/4/22 – UNTITLED Disney Live Action

11/11/22 – UNTITLED 20th Century

11/23/22 – UNTITLED Disney Animation

12/16/22 – UNTITLED Star Wars

12/23/22 – UNTITLED 20th Century

2023

1/13/23 – UNTITLED 20th Century

2/17/23 – UNTITLED Marvel

3/10/23 – UNTITLED Disney Live Action

3/24/23 – UNTITLED 20th Century

5/5/23 – UNTITLED Marvel

5/26/23 – UNTITLED Disney Live Action

6/9/23 – UNTITLED 20th Centiry

6/16/23 – UNTITLED Pixar Animation

7/14/23 – UNTITLED Disney Live Action

7/28/23 – UNTITLED Marvel

8/11/23 – UNTITLED Disney Live Action

9/15/23 – UNTITLED 20th Century

10/6/23 – UNTITLED Disney Live Action

10/20/23 – UNTITLED 20th Century

11/3/23 – UNTITLED Marvel

11/10/23 – UNTITLED 20th Century

11/22/23 – UNTITLED Disney Animation

12/15/23 – UNTITLED Disney Live Action

12/22/23 – Avatar 3 (20th)

2024-2027 & TBD

12/20/24 – UNTITLED Star Wars

12/19/25 – Avatar 4 (20th)

12/18/26 – UNTITLED Star Wars

12/17/27 – Avatar 5 (20th)

TO BE DATED

The Woman in the Window

The New Mutants

The Personal History of David Copperfield

Antlers