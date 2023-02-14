Marvel Studios to Change Pacing of Disney+ Shows

When Marvel Studios' "Phase 4" kicked off in 2021 with four movies and five TV shows, the most amount of storytelling released into the MCU in a two year span...ever. During those two years there was barely a gap to breath in as fans were watching new shows week to week and frequently getting a new movie arriving almost immediately after its conclusion. That sheer amount of shows and movies to keep up with will be getting toned down as the MCU adjusts its future plans, with Marvel's Kevin Feige confirming it personally. Speaking with EW about the volume of their projects, the Marvel leader revealed:

"I do think one of the powerful aspects of being at Marvel Studios is having these films and shows hit the zeitgeist. It is harder to hit the zeitgeist when there's so much product out there – and so much 'content,' as they say, which is a word that I hate. [Laughs] But we want Marvel Studios and the MCU projects to really stand out and stand above. So, people will see that as we get further into Phase 5 and 6. The pace at which we're putting out the Disney+ shows will change so they can each get a chance to shine."

When asked to clarify if changing the "pace" of these shows meant making fewer shows a year or just spacing them out between releases, Feige replied, "Both, I think."

It's perhaps a little ironic that Feige would say this in one of his first interviews of 2023, a year that could very well see the release of five Marvel Studios TV shows on Disney+. As of this writing new seasons of Marvel's What If...? and Loki are scheduled to arrive this year with Secret Invasion also set to debut. There's also the forthcoming Ironheart series along with Agatha: Coven of Chaos, both of which could be released in 2023 too.

On the flipside, 2024 might be a softer year for Marvel Studios television as the only thing currently set for that time is Daredevil: Born Again. It's worth remembering that the Charlie Cox series was given a super-sized order when it was announced, with eighteen episodes set to air next year, making it as long as Loki, Hawkeye, and Moon Knight combined.