Disney+’s Diary of a Future President Trailer Released

Ever since it officially launched this past fall, audiences have found quite a lot to love on Disney+. In addition to nearly all the catalog of past movies and TV shows, the streaming service has given fans quite a lot of original content to love — and it looks like a new original series is fast approaching. On Monday, Disney+ released the first full trailer for Diary of a Future President, the latest live-action series that is set to hit the streaming service. You can check it out above.

In the new Disney+ series Diary of a Future President, we see the origin story of a future leader. Told using the narration of 12-year-old Cuban American girl Elena’s diary, this new family comedy follows her journey through the ups and downs of middle school, which set her on the path to becoming the president of the United States. Diary of a Future President was inspired by creator Ilana Peña’s (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend) childhood and is produced by Gina Rodriguez’s (Jane the Virgin) I Can and I Will Productions. Rodriguez directed the first episode and guest stars as grown-up Elena.

The series stars Tess Romero (Blind Spot, Alternatino) as young Elena, an unabashed, ultra-observant 12-year-old with a strong point of view, who walks through the world with purpose and confidence. Newcomer Charlie Bushnell will play Bobby, Elena’s sweet and mischievous older brother. Selenis Leyva (Orange Is the New Black, Maniac) stars as Gabi, Elena and Bobby’s sharp and loving mom. Michael Weaver (Here and Now, The Real O’Neals) plays Sam, a lawyer at Gabi’s firm who is in the beginnings of a relationship with her.

In addition to Rodrigues and Peña, the series is executive produced by showrunner Robin Shorr (The Carmichael Show) and Emily Gipson (Someone Great).

Will you be checking out Diary of a Future President? Let us know in the comments below!

Diary of a Future President will begin streaming on Friday, January 17th.

