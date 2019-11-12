How to Sign Up for Free Disney+

After years of talking about Disney+, the highly-anticipated streaming service is finally launching in just a few hours. Come Tuesday morning, Disney+ will be live in North America for fans to binge to their hearts content. The inclusion of Star Wars and Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, as well as originals like The Mandalorian and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, has everyone anxiously awaiting its arrival. To top it all off, Disney+ is coming at one of the most competitive price points possible. At $6.99 per month, just half the price of Netflix, Disney+ is going to be hard to beat.

That said, if you’re still on the fence about Disney+ or keeping yourself on a tight budget, you may not want to shell out the money for another streaming service. If that’s the case, there are a couple of options to get Disney+ for free, at least for a little while.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The first and most common option will be the free trial. Disney is offering a free trial for every subscriber wanting to try out Disney+. Whether you sign up for a monthly ($6.99/month) or annual ($69/year) subscription, you’re eligible for a free week of the service. You’ll submit your credit card information when you first sign up for Disney+, but you won’t be charged right away. You’ll be able to stream Disney+ for seven days before being charged, so there will be opportunities to cancel it before spending any money.

In addition to the free trial, certain Verizon customers are eligible for an entire of Disney+ without being charged. If you have an unlimited data plan for Verizon, or Verizon Fios, the cellular carrier is offering up a free year of Disney+, all you have to do is opt in. Once the service launches on Tuesday, head to Verizon’s website to put in your information and get Disney+. If you have already signed up for Disney+, the free year will simply get added to your current subscription.

Are you looking forward to Disney+? Let us know in the comments!

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.