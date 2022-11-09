Disney+'s The Spiderwick Chronicles Adds Chucky, The Baby-Sitters Club Stars

Disney+'s reboot of The Spiderwick Chronicles has found its latest cast members. On Wednesday, reports revealed that Momona Tamada (The Baby-Sitters Club, The Boys) and Alyvia Alyn Lind (Chucky, Coat Of Many Colors) have joined the upcoming live-action series in heavily-recurring roles. While there is not a release date attached to the series, fans of Tony DiTerlizzi and Holly Black's book series of the same name are definitely excited to see the series' ensemble cast take shape.

Tamada will play Emiko, who is described as a local teenager in Henson and a member of the out-patient group therapy at the Meskwaki Psychiatric Hospital. Diagnosed as a pathological liar it's hard to know when she is telling the truth, but it's clear that as a townie she has also grown-up hearing about the mysterious goings-on at the Spiderwick Estate and is curious about its newest resident, Jared Grace. Lind will portray Calliope, who on the outside is a perfectly normal girl, but that is only her exterior. She is in fact a Fetch (a portent of death) who has taken this disguise to be able to stay close to the evil ogre, Mulgarath, and assist in his quest to find Spiderwick's Field Guide.

What is The Spiderwick Chronicles about?

The Spiderwick Chronicles is a contemporary American gothic coming-of-age story that addresses kids and families dealing with mental health issues among other relevant topics. Upon leaving New York and moving to Michigan and into their run-down ancestral home—The Spiderwick Estate—with their mother, twin brothers Jared and Simon Grace, along with their sister Mallory, find themselves pulled into an alternate, fantastical world. DiTerlizzi and Black's book series consisted of five books — The Field Guide, The Seeing Stone, Lucinda's Secret, the Ironwood Tree, and The Wrath of Mulgarath. It also spawned the spinoff series Beyond the Spiderwick Chronicles, which included the three novels The Nixie's Song, A Giant Problem, and The Wyrm King.

Previously-announced cast members include Lyon Daniels, Noah Cottrell, Joy Bryant, and Christian Slater. The Spiderwick Chronicles is executive produced by Aron Eli Coleite, who also serves as showrunner, Tony DiTerlizzi, Holly Black, director Kat Coiro, Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Jeremy Bell, D.J. Goldberg, and Julie Kane-Ritsch.

"Look, I am obsessed with [producer] Victoria Alonso, and part of what makes me so in awe of her is that as much technical expertise as she has and experience as she has in the VFX world," Coiro told ComicBook.com in an exclusive interview earlier this year. "Everything she does is still very tied to the visceral and the emotional, and being able to learn all the skills to create a heavily CGI-influenced show, but hold onto the heart is something that I'm bringing to Spiderwick, which has a lot of CGI and a lot of VFX, but is, essentially, a story about human beings."

