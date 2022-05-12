The Spiderwick Chronicles: She-Hulk Director to Helm Episodes of Disney+ Series

✖

Disney+'s adaptation of The Spiderwick Chronicles has found a director. On Wednesday, it was announced that Kat Coiro will be helming the first two episodes of the upcoming live-action series, and will also serve as an executive producer on the project. Coiro's filmography includes Marry Me, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, and the upcoming She-Hulk Disney+ series. The Spiderwick Chronicles will be showrun and executive produced by Locke & Key's Aron Eli Coleite, with executive producers also including franchise authors Holly Black and Tony DiTerlizzi, as well as Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Jeremy Bell, D.J. Goldberg, and Julie Kane-Ritsch.

The Spiderwick Chronicles book series, which is written by DiTerlizzi and Black, follows the Grace Family — twin brothers Jared and Simon, their sister Mallory and mother Helen — as they move into their dilapidated ancestral home and begin to unravel a dark mystery about their great-great Uncle who once discovered the secret and maybe foreboding faerie world existing parallel to their own.

DiTerlizzi and Black's book series consisted of five books — The Field Guide, The Seeing Stone, Lucinda's Secret, the Ironwood Tree, and The Wrath of Mulgarath. It also spawned the spinoff series Beyond the Spiderwick Chronicles, which included the three novels The Nixie's Song, A Giant Problem, and The Wyrm King.

"Hol and I had received many letters from kids telling us of their experiences with faeries, and I had been making field guides to dragons and monsters since I was a kid, so we knew there was something magic there," DiTerlizzi explained in a 2008 interview with FanBolt. "And Holly knows that folklore so well. We thought it would be cool to tell a story of modern day kids thrust into the realm of faeries."

"When Tony and I first met, one of the things we talked about was faery folklore so this was the perfect project for us to do together," Black echoed. "We love the idea that kids might take the Field Guide and go out into their back yards or parks and look for evidence of faeries. If they do, they'll probably find it."

What do you think of latest update surrounding Disney+'s Spiderwick Chronicles TV show? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here. Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

h/t: Deadline