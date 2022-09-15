Classic Disney Channel Series Heading to Streaming for the First Time

In the three years since its launch, Disney+ has been steadily adding beloved Disney movies and shows from years past to its streaming lineup. The big hits were on the service when it arrived, but some of the other titles throughout the company's history have taken a little longer to show up. Next month, one of the more beloved Disney Channel shows from the late '90s and early '00s is finally making its way to Disney+, and it's streaming debut is a reason for celebration.

We're talking about PB&J Otter, the animated children's series that aired in the Disney Channel preschool block known as Playhouse Disney. The beloved series following three otter siblings ran for three seasons from 1998 to 2000. Over the last few years, however, PB&J Otter has been impossible to find on streaming services. It hasn't even been available to purchase or rent digitally. That changes in October, when all three seasons make their way to Disney+.

On Thursday, Disney+ released the full list of movies and shows making their way to its lineup in October. PB&J Otter was surprisingly included on the list, with all of its episodes arriving on Wednesday, October 19th. Those who grew up with the fun-loving otter trio will finally get the chance to return to Lake Hoohaw for some adventures.

What's Coming to Disney+ in October?

PB&J Otter is just one of many titles making their way to Disney+ next month. The month will consist of new episodes of shows like Andor, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and Dancing with the Stars every week. The service will also be adding other library titles, like Bear in the Big Blue House, Spider-Man: The New Animated Series, and The Spectacular Spider-Man.

October 7th will Disney+ debut the first-ever Marvel Studios Special Presentation: Werewolf by Night. The black and white horror special surprised fans at D23 with its classic vibe and has quickly become one of the streamer's most anticipated titles.

Are you excited to see PB&J Otter finally make its way to streaming? Let us know in the comments!