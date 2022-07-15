Disney Announces Zombies: The Re-Animated Series





ZOMBIES: The Re-Animated Series got announced by Disney today. During the Annecy International Film Festival, the company unveiled multiple shows and projects. Among them was a follow-up to the popular ZOMBIES franchise. Seabrook High will be the setting for the animated series. Cheerleaders, zombies, vampires, and werewolves all call the school home. Fans worrying that they won't get more of their favorites have nothing to fear. Disney has indicated that Zed, Eliza, Willa, Addison, and more of the Seabrook faithful will all be present. As the series progresses, more mythical creatures will enter the picture. Everyone just wants a fresh start and maybe they can survive high school as well. In a world where the supernatural is a part of life, getting by with your peers might be the scariest thing. Check out what the company had to say down below.

"The announcements out of Annecy today further cement Disney as THE leader in animation. These new series represent the very best from our teams at Disney Television Animation and Disney Junior," Ayo Davis President of Branded Television said. "They build upon Disney Branded Television's commitment to work with incredible storytellers, whose diverse voices not only allow our young audiences to see themselves reflected on screen but help them better navigate their world."

JUST ANNOUNCED: "ZOMBIES: The Re-Animated Series" is in production! The animated series is based off of the #DisneyZOMBIES movies and invites viewers into the daily lives of Zed, Addison, Eliza, Willa and the entire Seabrook crew. More to come! #AnnecyFestival pic.twitter.com/dHXAyrUsZw — Disney Branded TV PR (@DisneyBrandTVPR) June 15, 2022

For anyone looking for some more Zombies fun, Zombies 3 is now on Disney+. Check out the synopsis for the Disney Channel movie right here!

"ZOMBIES 3 stars Milo Manheim as zombie Zed and Meg Donnelly as cheerleader Addison, who are beginning their senior year at Seabrook High in the town that's become a safe haven for monsters and humans alike. Zed is anticipating an athletic scholarship that will make him the first zombie to attend college, while Addison is gearing up for Seabrook's first international cheer-off."

"Then suddenly, extraterrestrial beings arrive in Seabrook, provoking something other than friendly competition. The movie also stars Chandler Kinney as Willa, Ariel Martin as Wynter, Pearce Joza as Wyatt, Carla Jeffery as Bree, Trevor Tordjman as Bucky, Kylee Russell as Eliza, Terry Hu as A-spen, Matt Cornett as A-lan, Kyra Tantao as A-li, James Godfrey as Bonzo and Kingston Foster as Zoey."

