Disney+ Announces Zombies 3 Premiere Date

Disney+ just announced a release date for Zombies 3. Fans can look forward to the Disney Channel favorite landing on their streaming platform July 15. Interestingly, this is a departure as the other two Zombies movies fell into the Disney Channel Original Movie bucket. People loved these projects and there's some new surprises this time around. Aliens are here now and RuPaul Charles is providing the voice of "The Mothership." For the cable-watchers, there will be a special "lost song" version of the movie debuting on August 12. Fans can look forward to eight new song and dance numbers in Zombies 3. Hasbro will also be releasing new toys based on the franchise. This is a massive franchise for Disney now as both Zombies and Zombies 2 were the #1 ranked movie among kids 6-11 and tweens 9-14 in the years that they debuted. (That's according to Nielsen Media Research.)

Some other members of the cast include Chandler Kinney as Willa, Ariel Martin as Wynter, Pearce Joza as Wyatt, Terry Hu as A-spen, Matt Cornett as A-lan, Kyra Tantao as A-li, Carla Jeffery as Bree, Trevor Tordjman as Bucky, Kylee Russell as Eliza, James Godfrey as Bonzo, and Kingston Foster as Zoey.

Disney describes the upcoming trequel: "ZOMBIES 3 stars Milo Manheim as zombie Zed and Meg Donnelly as cheerleader Addison, who are beginning their senior year at Seabrook High in the town that's become a safe haven for monsters and humans alike. Zed is anticipating an athletic scholarship that will make him the first zombie to attend college, while Addison is gearing up for Seabrook's first international cheer-off."

"Then suddenly, extraterrestrial beings arrive in Seabrook, provoking something other than friendly competition. The movie also stars Chandler Kinney as Willa, Ariel Martin as Wynter, Pearce Joza as Wyatt, Carla Jeffery as Bree, Trevor Tordjman as Bucky, Kylee Russell as Eliza, Terry Hu as A-spen, Matt Cornett as A-lan, Kyra Tantao as A-li, James Godfrey as Bonzo and Kingston Foster as Zoey."

