Rogers the Musical Coming to Disneyland

Disney Parks has announced that Rogers the Musical is coming to Disney's California Adventure this summer. News of a fresh featured program coming to the Hyperion Theater surfaced earlier this month. Scott Gustin from Nexstar spied the posting where Disney Live Entertainment was looking for musical theater performers. Now, Marvel fans can look forward to experiencing the entire Captain America show live. Hawkeye, of course, put the production out into the world on Disney+, but it seems that everyone over at that side of the entertainment division is hard at work fleshing out the entire show for Guests when they visit California Adventure.

Hawkeye's popularity led Marvel to lead their Disney+ presentation with the number at D23. A lot of fans have been clamoring for a real Rogers the Musical since it appeared in the series. Now, there's at least a version of it to go see in the flesh. Kevin Feige, in particular, was a fan of the idea and encouraged the Hawkeye writers to push the boat out on the Captain America theater production. Check out the trailer for Rogers the Musical down below!

A timeless story of a timeless hero! 🇺🇸 💫 A short one-act musical is coming for a limited time this summer to Disney California Adventure Park! Stay tuned for more details🤩 pic.twitter.com/N8Ugh54LsU — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) February 23, 2023

Where Did The Idea For Rogers The Musical Come From?

Marvel.com had the chance to speak to composers Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman about their work on the song. It turns out they ran into MCU head man Kevin Feige at an Oscars dinner and he loves film music. Everything took off from there!

"[Scott and I] were at an Academy Award dinner, and I'm sitting there and someone taps me on the shoulder and says, 'Excuse me, Kevin Feige would love to meet you,'" Shaiman told Marvel.com two years ago. "I knew who Kevin was, and I was like he wants to meet me, really? Turns out Kevin is a film score nerd. He started talking about [the scores I've written] one by one and I was like, I cannot believe this is happening. We started trading emails about scores and this and that, and when I would see [Marvel movies] I would send him an email. I guess when this idea came up for Hawkeye, for there to be a musical on Broadway, he luckily thought of us, and [Scott and I] couldn't be more ecstatic about it."

