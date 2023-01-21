Chris Evans Reacts To Jeremy Renner's Latest Recovery Update

At the beginning of the month, Marvel star Jeremy Renner had to undergo surgery after suffering serious injuries during a snowplow accident. The actor has been active on social media since his accident, and many of his friends and co-stars have been sending him well wishes, including Chris Evans. This morning, Renner provided an emotional update about his recovery, and Evans replied with some words of encouragement.

"I want to thank EVERYONE for their messages and thoughtfulness. Much love and appreciation to you all. These 30 plus broken bones will mend, grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens," Renner wrote. "That's one tough mf'er. Has anyone even checked on the snowcat??? Sending so much love ❤️," Evans wrote. You can check out the exchange below:

That’s one tough mf’er. Has anyone even checked on the snowcat???



What Does Jeremy Renner's Accident Mean For Mayor of Kingstown?

Recently, ComicBook.com has the chance to speak with Hugh Dillon, co-creator of Mayor of Kingstown, and he spoke about Renner's accident. He shared with Chris Killian that Renner is committed to healing and will eventually return to work.

"It was the biggest relief it was such a rollercoaster because when I got the news I wanted to fly out and find him and see him," Dillon explained. "Then he sent me a video the next day, the biggest relief in my life, because it was so funny and profane and I was just like, 'okay, he's gonna come back.' He's just so funny. He's like a brother to me. It's like, you know, we've worked on this show for two years. This is my show I created with Taylor Sheridan and he's [Renner] just unstoppable. He's an exceptional talent and the crew loves him. The cast loves him. I love him, and it was, and my world stopped. I just want him to recover and then to get the video and, hey, you know, just profanity, profanity. You know, it just made me laugh and cry at the same time and I just thank God he's okay and he's, you know, on the road to recovery."

Due to Renner's accident, posters for the second season of Mayor of Kingstown were recently altered.

The second season of Mayor of Kingstown debuted on Paramount+ on January 15th.