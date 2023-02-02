Marvel Fans Theorize Rogers the Musical Coming to Disneyland

A new Disneyland casting call has fans wondering if "Rogers the Musical" is coming to Disney's California Adventure this summer. Scott Gustin from Nexstar actually caught a glimpse of the desired performers and some are thinking that this could end up being a Hawkeye callback. Disney Live Entertainment is looking for musical theater perfomrers for a "Broadway-caliber theatrical production." Hosted in Hyperion Theater in the Disney Park. Now, Hunter Bell is working with Disney Live Entertainment on whatever this could be. Other sources have speculated it could be Hercules. But, a quick glance at a California Adventure map shows the theaters is very close to Avengers Campus.

Hawkeye was a big win for Disney+. Marvel made a show of including "Rogers the Musical" during a major presentation last year. Fans on the Internet also made their presence felt, and this would be an easy way to capitalize on that fervor. We still don't know what it actually will be. But, the characters include a number of noble male roles and a female featured performer with a strong English accent. Also raising eyebrows is another featured performer describes as a man who is decisive, capable, and a wry sense of humor. Honestly, this could be either Hercules, Meg, and Phil or Steve, Peggy, and Tony Stark. So, something to chew on for now.

Disneyland is exploring a new, limited-time offering for Summer 2023 – but that's all that is confirmed for now.



Disney Auditions recently posted a casting call for a "limited run" Broadway-caliber show at Hyperion Theater. The listing says show details "will be announced soon." pic.twitter.com/bXoMsUTeRZ — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) February 2, 2023

Where Did the Idea For Rogers the Musical Come From?

"It was one of the most fun things," Hawkeye writer Jonathan Igla told Variety at the series premiere. "Every day on my commute I drove by with my fiancé who was also my second-in-command on the show, Lisa clam. We would drive by a 'Hamilton' billboard every morning on the way to the writers' room, and one morning I just thought 'Rogers: The Musical.' And we started talking about it and it expanded. One of the great things about working for Marvel is if you have an idea that starts out small or medium, it sort of started out medium I would say, and you pitch it to them and everyone is tickled by it and everyone is excited by it. They're willing to pick it up and run with it and make it even bigger, and I'm so excited for people to see."

How Did Feige End Up Asking About the Musical?

Composer Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman have been nominated for Academy Awards in the composition categories. They shared the hours for Mary Poppins Returns. On his own, Shaiman also gained nominations for Patch Adams, South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut, and Sleepless in Seattle.

"[Scott and I] were at an Academy Award dinner, and I'm sitting there and someone taps me on the shoulder and says, 'Excuse me, Kevin Feige would love to meet you,'" Shaiman told Marvel.com two years ago. "I knew who Kevin was, and I was like he wants to meet me, really? Turns out Kevin is a film score nerd. He started talking about [the scores I've written] one by one and I was like, I cannot believe this is happening. We started trading emails about scores and this and that, and when I would see [Marvel movies] I would send him an email. I guess when this idea came up for Hawkeye, for there to be a musical on Broadway, he luckily thought of us, and [Scott and I] couldn't be more ecstatic about it."

Would you love to see a Rogers the Musical show at Disneyland? Let us know down in the comments!