Red One: Dwayne Johnson, Chris Evans' Action-Packed Christmas Movie Wraps Filming With New Photo

After filming for the past few months, Dwayne Johnson has confirmed that production on his upcoming Christmas action movie Red One has officially wrapped. The Black Adam star will lead the movie alongside Captain America himself Chris Evans, plus Chilling Adventures of Sabrina's Kiernan Shipka, Shazam! Fury of the Gods' Lucy Liu, and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia's Mary Elizabeth Ellis. The movie will also feature J. K. Simmons as Santa Claus with Bonnie Hunt appearing as Mrs. Claus.

"An absolute privilege to say that's an official wrap of Red One," Johnson wrote in a post on Instagram, offering a new tease from the set. "What a ride and awakening experience this production has been, in many expected – and unexpected ways. Empathy, kindness and seeing the good in all people. Including oneself. We made a good one. More to come.Down the road... "

Red One is directed by Jake Kasdan, who previously collaborated with Johnson on both Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and Jumanji: The Next Level. The Fast and the Furious franchise writer Chris Morgan penned the script for the movie. Plot details are secretive, but the film is "building out a universe of very cool Christmas lore and bad assery all in one," according to Johnson. Another description of Red One describes it as "a globe-trotting, four-quadrant action-adventure comedy, imagining a whole new universe to explore within the holiday genre."

A previous photo from the set of the movie revealed that Krampus, the Christmas demon, will have a place in the film. Johnson confirmed that the character, a key piece of Christmas lore in countries like Austria, Slovenia, and Germany, will appear in the movie alongside other "Christmas lore monsters." In the same post, Johnson even referred to his character as "Commander of the E.L.F." Based on all that, it sure seems like Red One could end up being a self-aware action movie set around the larger mythology of Christmas,

Amazon Prime Video is scheduled to release Red One later in the year, but no official release date has been confirmed.