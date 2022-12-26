Glass Onion: Daniel Craig Still Doesn't Understand the Love for Chris Evans' Knives Out Sweater

Knives Out presented audiences with a variety of mysteries, namely surrounding who was responsible for a death early on in the film, but the one thing that star Daniel Craig doesn't seem to understand is the fan fervor for Chris Evans' sweater in the film. From his perspective, it's nothing more than a standard piece of clothing, so for fans to react to it as if the actor was actually showcasing his physique in the nude is something he can't quite understand. With the film's sequel, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, now streaming and showcasing impressive outfits for his Benoit Blanc, Craig could potentially come to understand reactions from viewers in regard to ensembles.

"It's the bit that goes over my head. I don't understand. It's like, so Chris Evans is wearing a jumper. It's like he's naked or at least naked from the sort of waist down, wearing a jumper. I'm like, 'He's just wearing a jumper,'" Craig recalled to BBC Radio 1. "[The] news in is like, 'Chris Evans wears jumper,' [but] sure, it's a living. He does it very well. He wears it very beautifully."

Throughout his tenure as Captain America, Evans regularly showed off his impressive physique in a number of form-fitting outfits, showcasing his commitment to fully embracing a superhero. Likely the main reason Evans' sweater resonated so strongly with fans is that, as opposed to his more revealing outfits, seeing him in a sweater spotlighted a much cozier vibe than what audiences were used to witnessing him embracing.

The follow-up to Knives Out offers Craig all-new opportunities, thanks to its shift towards a much warmer locale.

Netflix describes the new film, "Benoit Blanc returns to peel back the layers in a new Rian Johnson whodunit. This fresh adventure finds the intrepid detective at a lavish private estate on a Greek island, but how and why he comes to be there is only the first of many puzzles. Blanc soon meets a distinctly disparate group of friends gathering at the invitation of billionaire Miles Bron for their yearly reunion. Among those on the guest list are Miles' former business partner Andi Brand, current Connecticut governor Claire Debella, cutting-edge scientist Lionel Toussaint, fashion designer, and former model Birdie Jay and her conscientious assistant Peg, and influencer Duke Cody and his sidekick girlfriend Whiskey. As in all the best murder mysteries, each character harbors their own secrets, lies, and motivations. When someone turns up dead, everyone is a suspect. Returning to the franchise he began, Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Rian Johnson writes and directs Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery and assembles another all-star cast that includes a returning Daniel Craig alongside Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline with Kate Hudson and Dave Bautista."

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is now streaming on Netflix.

What do you think of the actor's remarks? Let us know in the comments!