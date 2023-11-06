Disney's Behind the Attraction Director Wants an Animal Kingdom Episode in Season 3

The start of November saw the second season of Behind the Attraction debut on Disney+. The documentary series that tells the story of the most iconic parts of Disney Parks explored the origins of attractions like The Haunted Mansion, Jungle Cruise, and Space Mountain in its first season. The recently released Season 2 featured the tales of Pirates of the Caribbean, EPCOT, and other major parts of Disney. A third season has yet to be officially announced by Disney+, but there are plenty of attractions at Disney that still need to be explored, and Disney's Animal Kingdom is at the top of the list for many of those involved in the show.

Ahead of Behind the Attraction's Season 2 debut, ComicBook.com spoke with series director Brian Volk-Weiss and we asked about potential attractions or elements of Disney that needed to be explored should the show get a third season. The director immediately pointed to Disney's Animal Kingdom, one of the parks at Orlando, Florida's Walt Disney World, as well as the Avatar-themed attractions on its grounds.

"Animal Kingdom. Animal Kingdom. Animal Kingdom," Volk-Weiss told us when asked what attractions he hoped to tackle in Season 3. "We did a behind-the-scenes [tour] of Avatar: Flights of Passage and that is the craziest stuff you have ever seen. It's crazy. But it's not just Avatar. It's the Animal Kingdom idea and everything. How it works is crazy. I have to tell that story about that tree. I have to tell the storu about that hotel. What kind of hotel can you wake up in the morning and you have giraffes looking at you?

"I'll never forget the first time I stayed there. I woke up, I opened the curtain and there's 10 elephants goofing around. Do you have any idea what it takes to pull that off? It's mind-blowing."

The Behind the Attraction director isn't the only one involved in the series that wants Animal Kingdom and Pandora: World of Avatar to get an episode in the future. Jeanette Lomboy, a Walt Disney Imagineering VP, had a similar response to Volk Weiss' when we posed the question of Season 3.

"Avatar. Absolutely Avatar," said Lomboy. "There are a lot of stories of how we got Avatar, and we made it fit seamlessly into Disney's Animal Kingdom. And I can also say I'd really love to do Disney's Animal Kingdom, because it's such a unique park as well. But definitely, there's so many stories to tell about that ride. And if you have been to Pandora: The World of Avatar at Disney's Animal Kingdom, it feels so organically as part of the overall story [of the park]."

Both seasons of Behind the Attraction — 16 episodes total — are now streaming on Disney+.