‘Doc McStuffins’ Creator Signs Deal With Netflix

As part of their ongoing quest to out-Disney Disney, Netflix have signed Doc McStuffins and Vampirina creator Chris Nee to an overall deal that means the animation powerhouse will develop new projects for the streaming giant.

Nee is expected to develop new properties for both animation and live action at Netflix. The likely scenario is that she will primarily develop projects for the preschool audience she has served successfully. Netflix will also have a first-look option on feature film projects from Nee and her production company, Laughing Wild.

“Chris is an absolute master at crafting characters that kids want to spend time with and telling stories that are representative of all different types of families and communities,” said Melissa Cobb, VP Kids & Family at Netflix. “She is among the very best and most prolific artists working in kids content today and we are so honored that Chris has chosen to make Netflix her creative home.”

Nee, who has worked on projects including Blues Clues and The Barkyardigans, won a Daytime Emmy and a Humanitas Prize for writing on Little Bill, a Nick Jr. series created by Bill Cosby.

Doc McStuffins, the latest in a long line of shows by Nee to feature a diverse cast, won an NCAAP Image Award this year.

“The beauty of Netflix is that they don’t define me by what I’ve done in the past but by who they think I can be in the future,” Nee said. “I love that they don’t believe in boxes but rather encourage creators to dream big and swing for the fences creatively. Just as important is my ability to define the culture of my company and double-down on finding and nurturing new and diverse voices. My mission is to create work that reflects the world we live in and lend a voice to the storytellers who haven’t always had access. I can’t wait to get started.”

Ironically, due to licensing deals with other streaming providers, neither Doc McStuffins (which airs on Disney Junior and is available through Disney Now and Hulu), nor Vampirina (also Disney Now) can be seen on Netflix at this point.

