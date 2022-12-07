Doctor Who Is Bringing Back Christmas Specials

A new era is almost upon Doctor Who, with some noteworthy faces stepping in front of and behind the camera for its 60th anniversary season. As fans eagerly await for Ncuti Gatwa's Fifteenth Doctor to traverse time and space, in a season showrun by returning series alum Russell T. Davies, there's been the question of how this combination of new and familiar will blend together. In a recent interview with Doctor Who Magazine, Davies revealed that there are plans for new holiday-themed specials for the series, at very least in 2023 and 2024. The series has not done a Christmas special since 2017.

"For the first time ever, I'm writing a Christmas Special… at Christmas!" Davies shared, adding that there will be at least a 2023 & 2024 special. "The 2023 script has been long since signed off. The new one is for end-of-year 2024!"

When will Ncuti Gatwa join Doctor Who?

Gatwa is set to play the Fifteenth Doctor in the upcoming 60th anniversary season of Doctor Who, which will be showrun by returning series alum Russell T. Davies.

"There aren't quite the words to describe how I'm feeling," Gatwa said in a press release when his casting was first announced. "A mix of deeply honoured, beyond excited and of course a little bit scared. This role and show means so much to so many around the world, including myself, and each one of my incredibly talented predecessors has handled that unique responsibility and privilege with the utmost care. I will endeavour my upmost to do the same. Russell T Davies is almost as iconic as the Doctor himself and being able to work with him is a dream come true. His writing is dynamic, exciting, incredibly intelligent and fizzing with danger. An actor's metaphorical playground. The entire team have been so welcoming and truly give their hearts to the show. And so as much as it's daunting, I'm aware I'm joining a really supportive family. Unlike the Doctor, I may only have one heart but I am giving it all to this show."

"The future is here and it's Ncuti!" Davies added. "Sometimes talent walks through the door and it's so bright and bold and brilliant, I just stand back in awe and thank my lucky stars. Ncuti dazzled us, seized hold of the Doctor and owned those TARDIS keys in seconds. It's an honour to work with him, and a hoot, I can't wait to get started. I'm sure you're dying to know more, but we're rationing ourselves for now, with the wonderful Jodie's epic finale yet to come. But I promise you, 2023 will be spectacular!"

