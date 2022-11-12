Doctor Who Showrunner Answer Major Question About Jodie Whittaker's Regeneration Into David Tennant

Doctor Who fans were stunned in the best way possible when Jodie Whittaker's Thirteenth Doctor regenerated not into Ncuti Gatwa's Doctor as they had expected during "The Power of the Doctor" but instead regenerated as David Tennant, who had previously played the Tenth Doctor. But while it was a welcome surprise, one major question has remained about the jaw-dropping moment: why did Tennant's Time Lord show up wearing clothes other than that of Whittaker's iteration? Now, showrunner Russell T. Davies is explaining that little twist.

"I was very certain that I didn't want David to appear in Jodie's costume," Davies told Doctor Who Magazine (via Radio Times). "I think the notion of men dressing in 'women's clothes', the notion of drag, is very delicate. I'm a huge fan of that culture and the dignity of that, it's a truly valuable thing. But it has to be done with immense thought and respect. With respect to Jodie and her Doctor, I think it can look like mockery when a straight man wears her clothes. To put a great big six-foot Scotsman into them looks like we're taking the mickey."

What about Ncuti Gatwa?

Back in May, it was announced that Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa will replace Whittaker as the star of Doctor Who in the series' 60th anniversary season. In the press release announcing the news, Gatwa said, "There aren't quite the words to describe how I'm feeling. A mix of deeply honoured, beyond excited and of course a little bit scared. This role and show means so much to so many around the world, including myself, and each one of my incredibly talented predecessors has handled that unique responsibility and privilege with the utmost care. I will endeavour my upmost to do the same. Russell T Davies is almost as iconic as the Doctor himself and being able to work with him is a dream come true. His writing is dynamic, exciting, incredibly intelligent and fizzing with danger. An actor's metaphorical playground. The entire team have been so welcoming and truly give their hearts to the show. And so as much as it's daunting, I'm aware I'm joining a really supportive family. Unlike the Doctor, I may only have one heart, but I am giving it all to this show."

Following "The Power of the Doctor" it was confirmed by showrunner Russell T. Davies that Gatwa will take on the role following Tennant later in 2023.

"If you thought the appearance of David Tennant was a shock, we've got plenty more surprises on the way," Davies said. "The path to Ncuti's 15th Doctor is laden with mystery, horror, robots, puppets, danger and fun. And how is it connected to the return of the wonderful Donna Noble? How, what, why? We're giving you a year to speculate, and then all hell lets loose."

