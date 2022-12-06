Doctor Who Reveals Beginning of Production on Season 14

Production has officially begun on the upcoming 14th season of modern Doctor Who. The official Doctor Who social media accounts announced the news by releasing a photo and video of the TARDIS. The TARDIS' updated exterior is, presumably, as it will appear when piloted by Ncuti Gatwa's Fifteenth Doctor in the season. The TARDIS façade has undergone some changes, sporting a new color scheme closer to the appearance of the TARDIS in the classic era of Doctor Who. Perhaps this goes hand in hand with the new Doctor Who logo, which similarly updates a vintage Doctor Who logo. You can see it for yourself below.

"The Power of the Doctor" surprised fans when Jodie Whittaker's Thirteenth Doctor regenerated into David Tennant instead of Ncuti Gatwa as the Doctor. Tennant will feature prominently in the upcoming 60th-anniversary specials in November 2023, with Gatwa taking over as the series lead in earnest in Season 14 in 2024. Millie Gibson will join Gatwa as the Doctor's new companion, Ruby Sunday.

💙💙➕🎥 Filming has officially begun today for the next series of #DoctorWho! pic.twitter.com/amlk9ULoCe — Doctor Who (@bbcdoctorwho) December 5, 2022

Doctor Who Season 14 will be the first new season of Doctor Who, following the anniversary specials, to stream globally on Disney+ as part of a new deal between Disney Branded Television and the BBC. Just days after Whittaker's farewell episode, the BBC and Disney announced a plan to "transform Doctor Who into a global franchise for UK audiences and the rest of the world." Rumor has it that Disney has some creative control over the franchise and wants to give Doctor Who a "Hollywood makeover."

"I love this show, and this is the best of both worlds – with the vision and joy of the BBC and Disney+ together we can launch the TARDIS all around the planet, reaching a new generation of fans while keeping our traditional home firmly on the BBC in the UK," returning showrunner Russell T. Davies said in a press release. Davies previously expressed his belief that Doctor Who should be a franchise with multiple shows similar to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He achieved a measure of this during his original run as Doctor Who showrunner, reviving the core Doctor Who series and launching spinoffs Torchwood and The Sarah Jane Adventures.

Doctor Who returns in 2023 first its 60th-anniversary specials ahead of 2024's Season 14. The new season seems like a perfect jumping-on point for curious newcomers, but other episodes of Doctor Who are still streaming on HBO Max. You can get caught up with our streaming binge guide.