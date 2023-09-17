Doctor Who Casts Harry Potter Actor in Major Role for 60th Anniversary Specials

BBC is gearing up to release their Doctor Who 60th-anniversary special will feature three episodes that will see David Tennant as the Fifteenth Doctor set before Ncuti Gatwa takes over the role when season 14 premieres hits the network and Disney+. The network has already given us our first look at the Doctor Who 60th anniversary special, and they even given us new looks at Gatwa as the Fifteenth Doctor, and it's pretty retro feeling. At this moment in time, nothing is known about the Doctor Who 60th anniversary special or why Tennant will return this time as the Fourteenth Doctor, but everything will be revealed as it gets closer to being released. There hasn't been any new details revealed about the supporting cast of the series but it has been revealed that a certain Harry Potter star will appear in a major role during the 60th anniversary special. According to the the people behind the scenes of the series, Mariam Margolyes has joined the upcoming 60th anniversary special and even released a statement in support of her casting.

"I'm relieved I got to work on Doctor Who before I died," Margolyes said. "With sci-fi you never know. Thank you for making an old woman very happy."

When will Doctor Who return?

Doctor Who will return with three 60th- anniversary specials that are will make its debut sometime this November and David Tennant is returning to the series as the Fourteenth Doctor. The Doctor Who 60th-anniversary episodes are set to become the first Doctor Who episodes that will stream on Disney+ as part of a new international streaming deal. Doctor Who Season 14 which features Gatwa as the Fifteenth Doctor and Millie Gibson as the latest companion, Ruby Sunday is expected to follow in 2024. The BBC and Disney announced a plan to "transform Doctor Who into a global franchise for UK audiences and the rest of the world" days after Chris Chibnall and Jodie Whittaker's final episode.

Doctor Who returns later this year with the 60th-anniversary special episodes in November. Doctor Who Season 14 is slated to come after that, with an expected release sometime in 2024. Production on Doctor Who Season 14 officially wrapped earlier this year.