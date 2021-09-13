Doctor Who: Christopher Eccleston Signs on for More Ninth Doctor Adventures

Christopher Eccleston may not be returning to television’s , but he’s ready for another audio outing as the Ninth Doctor. Big Finish Productions on Monday announced that another series of Doctor Who: The Ninth Doctor Adventures is on the way, with Eccleston reprising his role as the Doctor. Eccleston’s first The Ninth Doctor Adventures series marked his first time returning to his role as the Doctor in 15 years after leaving the series following his first season and sitting out the 50th Anniversary crossover special. Big Finish will release the new series of Doctor Who: The Ninth Doctor Adventures across four box sets in 2022 and 2023. You can watch the teaser for the series below.

“Just before Christmas in 2020, I walked into a small recording studio in an industrial estate in North London,” Eccleston says in a press release. “Me and the sound engineer looked at each other and we smiled and say, ‘Let’s go!’ Then I started playing the Ninth Doctor again, and I loved it.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“It’s been one of the great joys for me of the past year. It’s a lovely way to do it, so I’m coming back to record more.”

Big Finish Chairman Jason Haigh-Ellery adds: “I am so glad that Christopher has enjoyed his time with us so much that he has agreed to continue his travels in the TARDIS. Bringing the Ninth Doctor back to the Doctor Who universe has been one of the few enjoyable parts of the past year and I am so glad that the adventures will continue!”

Producer David Richardson teases, “I’ve spent most of my summer weekends sitting in the garden, iPad on my lap, reading the scripts for The Ninth Doctor Adventures – Series Two. Happy days indeed. No spoilers but expect emotional, character-based stories, and lots of adventure – going deep into Earth’s past and into the far future.

“From an old railway station to the seas of Titan, to a very unusual furniture store in the present day, it’s another trip of a lifetime – and I can’t wait to be back in the studio again in October, where we will bring these words to brilliant life. Recording the first season with Chris was one of the happiest times at Big Finish, and I feel privileged to be going back for more.”

Big FInish is still releasing the first series of , which comprises four box set releases. Volume 1: Ravagers. Volume 2: Respond to All Calls. Volume 3: Lost Warriors debuts in November. The still-untitled Volume 4 rounds out the first series in February 2022.

What do you think about Christopher Eccleston returning for more Doctor Who: The Ninth Doctor Adventures? Let us know in the comments.

Eccleston’s season of Doctor Who and the rest of the modern series are streaming now on HBO Max. You can get caught up with the show using our Doctor Who streaming binge guide.