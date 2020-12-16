Doctor Who: Christopher Eccleston Will Return To TV Show "When Hell Freezes Over"

✖

Christopher Eccleston is returning as the Ninth Doctor for the first time in 15 years for an upcoming Doctor Who audio series, The Ninth Doctor Adventures. Fans shouldn't hold out hope that this could mean seeing Eccleston return to Doctor Who television anytime soon. Eccleston appeared on the British morning show, Lorraine. Host Lorraine Kelly was about to ask about Eccleston's possible return to Doctor Who television, reprising his role as the Ninth Doctor in live-action, when Eccleston got ahead of her with his answer. "I know what you're getting at, Lorraine, but only when hell freezes over, as The Eagles once said," he replied.

Eccleston is already recording his return as the Doctor in audio form. Eccleston debuted as the Doctor in 2005, leading the sci-fi series into a new era for a new generation. He's returning to the franchise for the first time for this series of 12 full-cast audio adventures, to be released across four box sets, starting with volume one in May 2021. Eccleston said in a statement at the time the series was announced, “After 15 years it will be exciting to revisit the Ninth Doctor's world, bringing back to life a character I love playing.”

Big Finish has kept details about the story and its other castmembers under wraps. Fans can now pre-order all four volumes, which are available in three formats – collector’s edition CD, digital download, or limited edition gatefold triple LP vinyl.

Big Finish’s Chairman, Jason Haigh-Ellery, said in the original announcement, “I first talked to Christopher about returning to the role of the Doctor at the Gallifrey One convention in February this year. Christopher said he was enjoying meeting the fans and was pleased that his Doctor was remembered so fondly. He indicated he would be open to discussing a project with Big Finish.

“And then the pandemic happened and time moved both quickly and very slowly. Over recent months, ideas have been exchanged and discussions had. I am so pleased that Christopher has decided to return to the role with us – and I'm excited to welcome him to the Big Finish family as we discover the new adventures of the Ninth Doctor.”

Big Finish’s Creative Director, Nicholas Briggs, added, “Working with Chris was a very special time for me. The beginning of my Doctor Who TV career. So, writing for and directing him feels incredibly exciting. He’s such a powerful performer and it’ll be amazing to work with him again.”

Doctor Who: The Ninth Doctor Adventures is now available for pre-order on the Big Finish website individually or as a bundle.