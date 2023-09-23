Doctor Who Confirms Neil Patrick Harris Is Playing Major Classic Villain

BBC is preparing to revamp Doctor Who once again with Ncuti Gatwa as the Fifteenth Doctor. However, before they do that, they will release three episodes to celebrate the franchise's 60th anniversary, and fans couldn't be more excited. From everything we've seen in the first look photos for both the 60th anniversary special and Doctor Who Season 14, it looks like fans of the franchise will be in for a treat with the return of David Tennant as the Fourteenth Doctor. Neil Patrick Harris was revealed to have joined the cast of the 60th anniversary special, and we finally know who he's playing. The official Doctor Who account released a new image of Harris and revealed that he will be playing a recast version of The Toymaker, who was previously played by Michael Gough.

You can check it out below.

🎲 Neil Patrick-Harris is the Toymaker.



Find out more ➡️ https://t.co/7lzHYMLove pic.twitter.com/1kj3HseVdA — Doctor Who (@bbcdoctorwho) September 23, 2023

Who is the Toymaker?

Fandom describes the Toymaker as follows, "The Toymaker, also known as the Celestial Toymaker, the Crystal Guardian, and the Mandarin, was a powerful being who ensnared sentient beings in seemingly childish games, with their freedom as the stakes. However, the Toymaker hated to lose and the games were always rigged in his favour."

When will Doctor Who return?

Doctor Who returns with three 60th- anniversary special episodes that will make their debut sometime this November and David Tennant is returning to the series as the Fourteenth Doctor. The Doctor Who 60th-anniversary episodes will be the first Doctor Who episodes to stream on Disney+ as part of a new international streaming deal. Doctor Who Season 14 features Gatwa as the Fifteenth Doctor and Millie Gibson as the latest companion, Ruby Sunday is expected to follow with a release set for sometime in 2024. The BBC and Disney announced a plan to "transform Doctor Who into a global franchise for UK audiences and the rest of the world" days after Chris Chibnall and Jodie Whittaker's final episode.

Doctor Who returns sometime in November with the 60th-anniversary special episodes. Doctor Who Season 14 is expected to be release after that, with an expected launch projected for sometime in 2024. Production on Doctor Who Season 14 officially wrapped earlier this year. Get caught up with Doctor Who through our awesome streaming guide.

Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for more updates on the upcoming season of Doctor Who as we learn them.

What do you think about Neil Patrick Harris as The Toymaker? Are you excited to see Doctor Who when it finally arrives later this year? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!