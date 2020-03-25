Doctor Who: The Doctor Sends a Hopeful Message to Self-Quarantining Fans

The world is going through a trying time right now with the COVID-19 pandemic. As tends to be the case, the Doctor is here to help. Doctor Who star Jodie Whittaker is expected to reprise her role for a Doctor Who holiday special later this year. She got back into character a little early to send a message of encouragement to self-quarantining fans around the world. In the message, she says, “Oh, hi. This is an emergency transmission. If you’re seeing this, the TARDIS must have detected an upsurge in psychological signals from somewhere in space in time. Basically, I think somebody somewhere might be a little bit worried. I’m actually just self-isolating or, as I like to call it hiding from an army of Sontarans, but keep that to yourself.”

She then goes on to offer five points of advice for dealing with the current crisis. “Now, here’s what I do in any worrying situation. One, remember you’ll get through this and things will be alright even if they look uncertain, even if you’re worried, darkness never prevails.

“Two, tell jokes, even bad ones, especially bad ones. I am brilliant at bad ones.

“Three, be kind, even kinder than you were yesterday, and I know you were super kind yesterday. Look out for each other. You won’t be the only one worried. Talking will help. Sharing will help. Look out for your friends, your neighbors, people you hardly know, and family, because in the end, we’re all family.

“Four, listen to science and listen to doctors, right? They’ve got your back.

“Five, stay strong, stay positive. You’ve got this, and I will see you very soon.”

Some very Doctor-like words of encouragement. Hopefully, it helps get fans through this tough period.

Following the airing of the Doctor Who Season 12 finale, the BBC announced that the Doctor will return in a new holiday special. That episode is titled “Revolution of the Daleks,” confirming that some of the Doctor’s oldest enemies will return. The BBC says the episode will air “in the upcoming festive season,” but did not name a date.

“We can’t leave the Doctor there! On that cliffhanger! Well, we did,” showrunner Chris Chibnall said in the announcement. “But rest assured, the Doctor and her friends will be back for a one-off extended Special around Christmas and New Year. (I don’t know when they’re going to put it on yet, otherwise we’d tell you!). There will be Daleks. There will be exterminations. Thrills, laughter, tears. You know. The usual. See you at the end of the year.”