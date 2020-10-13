Doctor Who: Daleks! Animated Series Trailer Released

The Doctor's greatest foes, the Daleks, are getting the spotlight in the final installment of the Doctor Who: Time Lord Victorious multimedia crossover. The BBC released the trailer for Daleks!, a five-part CGI animated series launching in November 2020. James Goss writes the series, which is created by animation company Studio Liddell, and produced by BBC Studios Digital production. Daleks! Is made up of five 10-minute episodes and will feature a voice cast that includes Nicholas Briggs (voice of the Daleks in Doctor Who), Joe Sugg (YouTube, Strictly Come Dancing), Anjli Mohindra (Bodyguard, The Sarah Jane Adventures), and Ayesha Antoine (Holby City). The trailer also reveals the show's November 12th premiere date. You can watch the trailer above.

Daleks! sees the Dalek Empire come up against a terrible force. The Daleks, the most feared race in the universe, finally meet their match when they invade the fabled Archive of Islos. What ancient and deadly force lurks inside the greatest library in existence? Soon their home planet Skaro is under attack and the Dalek Emperor is on the run. Can the Daleks defeat their opponent and regain their planet, even with help from an old enemy? Or will this be the end of the Daleks?

Daleks! also introduces the Mechanoids, a robotic alien species from the planet Mechanus and arch-enemies of the Daleks. Reprising their role for the first time since "The Chase" in 1965, the Mechanoids have been remodeled for the 21st Century, and form an uneasy alliance with their old foes. Queen of the Mechanoids is voiced by Anjli Mohindra and The Chief Archivian and Mechanoid 2150 are voiced by Ayesha Antoine.

"This latest, fantastic, thrill-packed venture into the world of animation, with the Daleks as the stars of the show, is something so many of us have been craving for years," Briggs said. "And for me it's been a marvellous challenge, as usual playing every single Dalek in action, but with the added excitement of portraying some beautifully written, leading Dalek characters. It's been a blast, and I can't wait to see the finished production."

Add Suggs, "I'm super excited and thankful to have been invited to play a role in this new animation. I've been a fan of Doctor Who from a young age so to be a part of it is a dream come true."

Anjli Mohindra says, "When I saw that this series was about THOSE iconic villains I knew it was going to be one hell of a ride and I couldn't wait to sign up!! I had so much fun being thrown into the wonderfully weird world of remote recording and so thrilled that I was able to be part of something that feel so special!"

Ayesha Antoine says, "I have never been more fascinated to see the final product of a show. To be a part of the animated story of these iconic baddies is really special. The recording session was a whole new adventure - another surreal moment to add to the growing list from 2020."

Daleks! launches on the Doctor Who YouTube channel on November 12th.