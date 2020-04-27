Doctor Who: Time Lord Victorious Crossover Announced

✖

Doctor Who is about to launch an epic crossover event. On Tuesday, the BBC announced Doctor Who: Time Lord Victorius, a brand-new, multi-platform Doctor Who crossover event. The narrative will be spread across audio, novels, comics, vinyl, digital, immersive theater, escape rooms, and games. Time Lord Victorious launches in September 2020 and will run over the course of twelve weeks, with products releasing and events taking place from September until January 2021. According to the BBC, "Time Lord Victorious will be set within the Dark Times at the start of the universe, when even the Eternals were young. It features the Eighth, Ninth and Tenth Doctors, travelling across Space and Time as they defend the universe from a terrible race."

The crossover will feature the Eighth, Ninth, and Tenth Doctors (played on television by Paul McGann, Christopher Eccleston, and David Tennant, respectively), as well as companion Rose Tyler (played on television by Billie Piper) and such aliens as the Daleks and the Ood. That's just for starters. The BBC says more will be revealed in the months leading up to September's launch. Partners involved in the project include Penguin Random House, BBC Books, Doctor Who Magazine, Titan Comics, Escape Hunt, Big Finish, and Immersive Everywhere.

"BBC Studios’ Doctor Who licensees have come together to tell an amazing epic – one that’s full of monsters, fun, and heart," says producer James Goss in a statement. "All strands of the story unite into a mighty patchwork that ranges from one end of the universe to the next. There's more to be revealed, but the enthusiasm and ideas which the licensees have come up with are breath-taking. It's going to be such fun."

There has been a surprising amount of Doctor Who news and content during the coronavirus pandemic. Current star Jodie Whittaker got into character as the Doctor to deliver an encouraging message to fans. Russell T. Davies released previously unseen content during a rewatch of "Rose," the 2005 episode that launched the new era of Doctor Who. Former showrunner Steven Moffat wrote a brand new short story that was released for free online. Two beloved Doctor Who companions, Rory Williams (Arthur Darvill) and Amy Pond (Karen Gillan) returned in a new scene written by Neil Gaiman. Then the cast of The Sarah Jane Adventures came together to give Elisabeth Sladen the sendoff she deserves, as written by Russell T. Davies.

Doctor Who will return with a new special during the holiday season. Fans will soon be able to catch up on the series with HBO Max.

