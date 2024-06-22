Doctor Who: What Is the Memory TARDIS?

Doctor Who's latest season is now in the books, wrapping up a fascinating array of stories with the newest season finale, "Empire of Death." In addition to answering some major season-long questions, the finale introduced a different take on The Doctor's (Ncuti Gatwa) iconic time machine, the TARDIS — one that actually already has a surprising franchise history. Spoilers for the season finale of Doctor Who, "Empire of Death", below! Only look if you want to know!

The episode culminates The Doctor's fight against Sutekh, who is unleashing a plague of death across anywhere in time and space that the TARDIS has traveled, after being bonded to the ship for several decades. With the main TARDIS under Sutekh's control, The Doctor, Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson) and Mel Bush (Bonnie Langford) struggle to find a way to escape the death plague and potentially find a curse. The answer arrives when a second TARDIS materializes in U.N.I.T.'s time window — one that The Doctor claims is literally held together by memories. Inside, the cramped space contains artifacts and aesthetics from every previous TARDIS, all of which becomes useful as the trio works to even the score against Sutekh.

What Is the Memory TARDIS?

This is far from the first appearance of this alternate TARDIS, which is officially dubbed in canon to be the Memory TARDIS. The ship originated in Doctor Who's most recent spinoff series Tales of the TARDIS, which is exclusive to the BBC iPlayer. Tales of the TARDIS uses the setting of the Memory TARDIS to reunite combinations of past Doctors and companions, as they exchange stories that then tee up clips from old episodes.

In a roundabout way, this framing device directly factors into the Memory TARDIS' role in "Empire of Death", down to The Doctor even playing a clip from the Fourth Doctor's (Tom Baker) original adventure with Sutekh.

What Is Tales of the TARDIS About?

Tales of the TARDIS uses its premise to unite a number of beloved Doctor Who duos, including Maureen O'Brien and Peter Purves, Frazer Hines and Wendy Padbury, Katy Manning and Daniel Anthony, Peter Davison and Janet Fielding, Colin Baker and Nicola Bryant, and Sylvester McCoy and Sophie Aldred. These Doctor Who legends step back into character to reflect on their adventures and in the process they discover something new, leaving viewers with a new insight into the story of each timeless pair. Each episode of Tales of the TARDIS will feature a mix of new scenes and classic episodes, ultimately creating a feature-length omnibus episode.

"The word Whoniverse was invented by fans, so it's time to give it official status," showrunner Russell T. Davies said in a statement when the series was first announced. "And Tales of the TARDIS is one of the greatest delights of my career – to see old Doctors and companions reunited, still fighting the good fight, is a perfect way to celebrate the Doctor's 60th birthday!"

Doctor Who will return with a new holiday special in December.