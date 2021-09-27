Doctor Who Returning Showrunner Russell T. Davies May Already Have Revealed His Plans for the Series

Doctor Who fans were met with a wallop of a news update late last week, when it was announced that Russell T. Davies will be returning to showrun the series in its upcoming 60th anniversary season. Davies previously helped relaunch the show back in 2005, helping cement many of the modern elements that fans love about the series, and fans are curious to see what he’ll bring to this next evolution. At this point, there’s really no telling what Davies has in store, especially with outgoing star Jodie Whittaker seemingly leaving the series before Davies returns. But some have begun to look at comments Davies made earlier this year to Radio Times, which argued that the franchise should be more of a shared universe, in a new light.

“I was in the middle of running an empire,” Davies explained, referencing both the flagship series and the spinoffs Torchwood and The Sarah Jane Chronicles. “And my god I did that 10 years too soon, didn’t I?”

“There should be a Doctor Who channel now,” Davies continued. “You look at those Disney announcements, of all those new Star Wars and Marvel shows, you think, we should be sitting here announcing The Nyssa Adventures or The Return of Donna Noble, and you should have the Tenth and Eleventh Doctors together in a 10-part series. Genuinely.”

“You laugh, but did Star Trek fans ever think they’d be getting a Captain Pike series? Ever? That’s insane,” Davies argued. “The whole science fiction world is so creative and so money making right now, I think your wildest dreams can come true.”

While there’s no indication of whether or not Davies’ return to Who might lead to some sort of larger television universe, the idea of it potentially happening under his tenure will surely excite fans. At the moment, the majority of spinoffs the series has exist either as comics or audio dramas, with various members of past casts returning and even crossing over with each other.

“I’m beyond excited to be back on my favourite show,” Davies said in a statement when his return was announced. “But we’re time-travelling too fast, there’s a whole series of Jodie Whittaker’s brilliant Doctor for me to enjoy, with my friend and hero Chris Chibnall at the helm – I’m still a viewer for now.”

