‘Doctor Who’ Announces San Diego Comic-Con 2018 Plans

It looks like the new cast of Doctor Who will be having quite the unveiling at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con.

BBC America announced this morning that Jodie Whittaker, who will be the first woman to play the iconic Time Lord, will be making her debut during this year’s SDCC festivities.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Whittaker will be joined by cast members Tosin Cole and Mandip Gill, as well as incoming showrunner Chris Chibnall and executive producer Matt Strevens. Talking Dead and ID10T‘s Chris Hardwick will be moderating the panel, which could come with some sort of sneak peek at the upcoming eleventh season.

As fans will remember, Whittaker was officially cast as The Doctor in July of last year, and was met with a pretty passionate response from both fans and Doctor Who alumni. And it sounds like Whittaker is pretty honored to embody the role.

“It’s more than an honor to play the Doctor.” Whittaker said in an interview last year. “It means remembering everyone I used to be while stepping forward to embrace everything the Doctor stands for: hope. I can’t wait.”

“It feels completely overwhelming, as a feminist, as a woman, as an actor, as a human, as someone who wants to continually push themselves and challenge themselves, and not be boxed in by what you’re told you can and can’t be.” Whittaker continued. “It feels incredible.”

Even though Whittaker has only portrayed the Doctor onscreen for a few short minutes, it sounds like she’s already changing the game, as she fought to be paid the same as her predecessor, Peter Capaldi.

“It’s an incredibly important time and the notion [of equal pay] should be supported,” Whitaker said at an event earlier this year. “It’s a bit of a shock that it’s a surprise to everyone that it should be supported! I know I do not speak just on behalf of the women here, I speak on behalf of the men and the women.”

It’s too early to tell exactly when and where the panel will be taking place, but it’s pretty safe to assume that the event will continue Doctor Who‘s tradition of appearing in Hall H.

Are you excited to see Doctor Who return to San Diego Comic-Con? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

The eleventh season of Doctor Who will debut sometime later this year. ComicBook.com will provide you with more updates as they come about.