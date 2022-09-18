Doctor Who Star Teases Major Moment With the Master in Jodie Whittaker's Final Episode

It seems that Jodie Whittaker's tenure as the lead of Doctor Who will end with a final showdown with the Master. Whittaker will bid farewell to the series in the BBC's upcoming Doctor Who Centenary Special, which now has a title. Whittaker's Thirteenth Doctor will regenerate into Ncuti Gatwa's Fourteenth Doctor. However, before that happens, Doctor Who Magazine suggests there'll be a moment comparable to Sherlock Holmes' famous last stand at Reichenbach Falls, reminding fans that Holmes' nemesis, James Moriarty, served as the original inspiration for the Master. The latest issue of Doctor Who Magazine includes an interview with Sacha Dhawan, who plays the latest incarnation of the Master, the Doctor's nemesis. Dhawan teased a powerful final showdown between his Master and Whittaker's Doctor.

"I wanted it to be epic and moving, and when I watched the episode myself, I thought, 'I'm so glad we landed that'," Dhawan said (via Cultbox). "Because it kind of takes your breath away a bit. So it's always been really easy with Jodie. I do my thing and she does hers, and it just works. And that's because, even though the characters have so much animosity between them, me and Jodie really adore each other. Which actually makes the scenes much more electrifying, and a lot more moving than I thought they would be. Especially in the Centenary Special. I watched the episode on my laptop in a dark room the other day, and I was just a blubbering mess."

"The Power of the Doctor" will mark the first time in the rebooted Doctor Who era that Daleks, the Cybermen, and The Master have appeared in the same Doctor Who episode. Sacha Dhawan will again play the Doctor's opposite number. Additionally, the episode brings back Janet Fielding as Tegan Jovanka, a former companion of the Fourth and Fifth Doctors, and Sophie Aldred as Ace, a companion to the Seventh Doctor. It is the first time either has appeared in a television episode of Doctor Who since their original exits from the series. Jacob Anderon as Vinder from Doctor Who: Flux will also return in the episode, along with Jemma Redgrave as Kate Stewart.

"Jodie's final feature-length story contains a plethora of treats and surprises for audiences and fans, not least the return of two of the most beloved companions in the show's history," said Chibnall of the episode. "They'll be helping the Doctor fight on three fronts, against her deadliest enemies: the Master, Daleks and Cybermen, in one huge story! For the BBC's Centenary, we'll be celebrating the past, present and future of Doctor Who, in a fittingly thrilling, epic and emotional send-off for the Thirteenth Doctor."

Janet Fielding said: "In some ways it was a very different experience to what it was like when I finished recording in 1983, but in many ways it was very similar. It was so lovely to be a working member of the Doctor Who family again!" Sophie Aldred added: "It's been quite a challenge to have such a big secret to keep, even from my family, and I couldn't be more thrilled and excited to have been asked back. I hope everyone enjoys it as much as I adored being part of the TARDIS team again."

Doctor Who, "The Power of the Doctor," airs sometime in October.