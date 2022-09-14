Doctor Who Reveals Title of Jodie Whittaker's Final Episode

The Doctor Who Centenary Special, the last episode starring Jodie Whittaker as the Thirteenth Doctor, has a title. Doctor Who Magazine #582 reveals that the episode -- airing in October and featuring Whittaker regenerating into Ncuti Gatwa's Fourteenth Doctor -- is titled "The Power of the Doctor." The title is an echo of the trilogy of episodes that closed out Matt Smith's run as the Eleventh Doctor: "The Name of the Doctor," "The Day of the Doctor," and "The Time of the Doctor." The title may also refer to the Doctor's regenerative abilities, which Chris Chibnall's time as showrunner revealed to be the basis of all Time Lord regeneration.

"The Power of the Doctor" will mark the first time in the rebooted Doctor Who era that Daleks, the Cybermen, and The Master have appeared in the same Doctor Who episode. Sacha Dhawan will again play the Doctor's opposite number. Additionally, the episode brings back Janet Fielding as Tegan Jovanka, a former companion of the Fourth and Fifth Doctors, and Sophie Aldred as Ace, a companion to the Seventh Doctor. It is the first time either has appeared in a television episode of Doctor Who since their original exits from the series. Jacob Anderon as Vinder from Doctor Who: Flux will also return in the episode, along with Jemma Redgrave as Kate Stewart.

"Jodie's final feature-length story contains a plethora of treats and surprises for audiences and fans, not least the return of two of the most beloved companions in the show's history," said Chibnall of the episode. "They'll be helping the Doctor fight on three fronts, against her deadliest enemies: the Master, Daleks and Cybermen, in one huge story! For the BBC's Centenary, we'll be celebrating the past, present and future of Doctor Who, in a fittingly thrilling, epic and emotional send-off for the Thirteenth Doctor."

Janet Fielding said: "In some ways it was a very different experience to what it was like when I finished recording in 1983, but in many ways it was very similar. It was so lovely to be a working member of the Doctor Who family again!" Sophie Aldred added: "It's been quite a challenge to have such a big secret to keep, even from my family, and I couldn't be more thrilled and excited to have been asked back. I hope everyone enjoys it as much as I adored being part of the TARDIS team again."

Doctor Who, "The Power of the Doctor," airs sometime in October.

