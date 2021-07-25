✖

Doctor Who has revealed that a familiar face for Game of Thrones fans will join the series in its thirteenth season. Along with revealing the first Doctor Who Season 13 trailer, the Doctor Who Comic-Con@Home panel announced that Jacob Anderson, who played Unsullied leader Grey Worm in the HBO fantasy drama, will play a new character named Vinder in the upcoming season. In addition to his role in Game of Thrones, Anderson is known for appearing in the television shows Episodes, Broadchurch, and Skins, and for theater roles in King Lear at the Young Vic and War Horse at the National Theatre. Jacob is also a musician under the alias Raleigh Ritchie.

“The Doctor has been a part of my life forever, from watching and rewatching the serials on VHS as a kid and being terrified, to unexpectedly finding my eyes watering when the Tenth Doctor said 'I don’t want to go', I always wanted to live in the Whoniverse," Anderson says in a statement.“Not only has a lifelong dream of mine now been fulfilled, but to be playing a character as fun, adventurous and dynamic as Vinder is the cherry on top. This is very cool.”

While he couldn't be a part of the panel, Anderson recorded a video expressing his excitement about joining the long-running sci-fi series. The panel featured showrunner Chris Chibnall, current Doctor Who star Jodie Whittaker, and companions Mandip Gill and John Bishop.

Doctor Who began filming its thirteenth season earlier this year. The new trailer confirms the series will return to television before the end of the year.

“In this strangest of years, the Doctor Who production team have worked wonders to get the show back into production," Chibnall said in a statement. "We’re thrilled to be back making the show. Given the complexity of making Doctor Who, and with new and rigorous COVID working protocols, it’s going to take us a little longer to film each episode, meaning we expect to end up with eight episodes, rather than the usual 11. But rest assured, the ambition, humor, fun and scares you expect from Doctor Who will all still be firmly in place. For everyone around the world, this is a challenging period – but the Doctor never shirks from a challenge!”

