Doctor Who Trailer Welcomes David Tenant Back Ahead of 2023

Doctor Who brought Jodie Whittaker's run to an end today, and as you can imagine, netizens around the world are tuning in. Of course, social media has plenty to say about the exchange, but the BBC is handling the fervor with care. And now, it seems the first trailer for Doctor Who's run in 2023 has gone live.

And of course, the Time Lord of the hour is front and center in this trailer. David Tennant is back as the Doctor, and now, we have our first look at his style as the Fourteenth Doctor. So if you need to catch up, you can find the trailer above:

What's Next for Doctor Who?

Of course, fans did know Doctor Who was bringing back the Scottish star. Tennant was photographed on the show's set, but what netizens did not know was how big of a role the actor was getting. According to returning showrunner Russel T. Davies, Tennant is coming back for a good bit, and his return will usher in Ncuti Gatwa's take on the Doctor.

"If you thought the appearance of David Tennant was a shock, we've got plenty more surprises on the way! The path to Ncuti's Fifteenth Doctor is laden with mystery, horror, robots, puppets, danger and fun! And how is it connected to the return of the wonderful Donna Noble? How, what, why? We're giving you a year to speculate, and then all hell lets loose," Davies shared.

At this time, there is no word on when Ncuti's first appearance as the Doctor will debut, but it is in the works. For now, Davis and the Doctor Who team are focusing on Tennant's return. The Tenth and now Fourteenth Doctor will return in November 2023 for at least three episodes. They will go live in celebrations of Doctor Who's 60th anniversary, so fans can look forward to even more surprises as the show nears its comeback.

What do you make of this BBC turnaround? Are you excited for Doctor Who to return in 2023?