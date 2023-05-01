Doctor Who's Russell T. Davies Praises Star Trek: Picard Season 3

Last month, Star Trek: Picard did the impossible, and created a series finale that seemingly pleased just about everybody -- something that was doubly remarkable since the show's third and final season brought back most of the cast of Star Trek: The Next Generation, so they were being directly compared to that show's own beloved series finale. Critics have mostly liked Picard from the start, but social media was mixed-to-positive for the first two years, before getting ecstatic over the third season. Now, there are already fans petitioning to get a spinoff series made that would follow some of the characters beyond the end of Picard.

If there's anyone out there who knows what it's like to try and compete with your own history, it's Russell T. Davies. Having worked on the Doctor Who revival as well as his own beloved series, Queer as Folk, Davies has dealt with the pressures of legacy for years. And even he was pretty impressed by how the last few episodes of Picard went.

"How good? HOW good?! I'd say perfect," Davies gushed in his post. "I loved those final shots around the table, like the camera couldn't bear to let go. Wonderful!"

You can see the post below.

ComicBook.com spoke to Jonathan Frakes (Riker), about returning to the Enterprise-D bridge. He admitted that he and the rest of the cast were a little emotional, but perhaps not at the moment you might think.

"Didn't you feel it when the turbo lift door opened and we all wandered around and found our part of the bridge?" he said. "The music I think helped. But the most wonderful part of the morning was we were all jammed in that fucking elevator together just like we had been 35 years ago, knocking each other out of their marks and taking the piss out of each other. It was just as childish and rambunctious a group as it was when we were doing Next Gen. What we've all felt and how thrilled we were to be back on and all the emotion around being on that bridge, that was all very real. We felt that. But when we got set to do the shot and we were all there waiting for action and we were packed into that little room, that's the moment that we all remembered. Oh my God, because we've all been friends for 36 years. So to be packed in a room together in uniform, it was a very special place to be with those doors closed. I'll say that."

