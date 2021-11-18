Dogs in Space: Captain Garbage Pulls a Breakfast Scam in Exclusive Clip

The new action-comedy animated series Dogs in Space just released its first 10 episodes on Netflix today. The show sees a bunch of dogs in space, like the name implies, looking for a new planet for humanity to call home. That said, and as you can see in the exclusive clip above, that isn’t all that the dogs (in space) do. There’s also the occasional opportunity to pull a breakfast scam.

The clip specifically sees Loaf, voiced by William Jackson Harper, trying to keep Captain Happy, voiced by JP Karliak, busy while Ed, voiced by Chris Parnell, pretends to be Captain Garbage. It’s all quite complicated, and the whole point seems to be so that Ed can eat as much breakfast as he wants with the special captain’s discount. But the show itself is not always quite this silly. There are serious moments as well.

“It’s a pretty drama-driven show where the characters really do have to make big decisions and they have to deal with the consequences of those decisions,” Dogs in Space creator Jeremiah Cortez told ComicBook.com prior to the show’s release. “But that was always part of the premise of the show, was watching something different. You know, you have all these stories with dogs and adventures and stuff, but I wanted to do something where we were watching dogs have a human experience for the first time and learning who they were as individuals.”

“In the not-so-distant future, genetically enhanced dogs are sent across the universe in search of a new home for the human race,” Netflix’s synopsis of Dogs in Space reads. “It’s a giant cosmic game of fetch, as the canines seek a planet that will save humanity and – more importantly – let them return to their beloved owners.”

The animated series features an absolutely stacked voice cast with the talents of Haley Joel Osment as the voice of Garbage, Sarah Chalke as the voice of Stella, Kimiko Glenn as the voice of Nomi, Chris Parnell as the voice of Ed, David Lopez as the voice of Chonies, William Jackson Harper as the voice of Loaf, and JP Karliak as the voice of Happy. That’s in addition to several very familiar incidental voices provided by longtime voice actors like, for example, John DiMaggio.

As noted above, Netflix’s Dogs in Space has released its first 10 episodes — potentially of 20 total — already and is available to stream on Netflix right now. The series is produced in partnership with Atomic Cartoons. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Netflix in general right here.