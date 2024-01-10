Marvel's Echo Proves Kingpin Is the MCU's Best Villain With One Single Shot

After a little extended cameo in Hawkeye, Echo allows Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio) to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a big way. The show is Maya Lopez's (Alaqua Cox) through and through, which means Kingpin appears in the show less than you might expect. Even then, there's one particular moment that cements the villain as the MCU's scariest to date. Light spoilers up ahead for the third episode of Echo. Proceed with caution if you've yet to catch up.

After the series premiere of Echo gives fans an origin story for the character, interlacing her appearance in Hawkeye with new footage, the majority of the rest of the series is set in the most recent part of the MCU. That spot on the timeline has Echo thinking she's killed Kingpin given the series takes place immediately after those events.

Kingpin ultimately makes his present-day return in a thrilling—dare we say jump scare—scene to close out the show's third episode. With Echo believing the character's long dead, she returns home only for him to appear out of the shadows and approach her. The villain doesn't say a single word, using his physical appearance to intimidate both the vigilante and viewers alike.

Combined with the score from Dave Porter, the moment is nothing short of haunting. D'Onofrio's screen presence is second to none in the moment, and the sense of intimidation is right on par with Thanos' Wakandan arrival at the end of Aveners: Infinity War. In fact, given viewers knew Thanos was about to arrive, the Echo scene may go down as one of the MCU's most terrifying moments.

Starring Alaqua Cox, all five episodes of Echo will debut exclusively on both Disney+ and Hulu on Tuesday, January 9th. The origin story of Echo revisits Maya Lopez, whose ruthless behavior in New York City catches up with her in her hometown. She must face her past, reconnect with her Native American roots and embrace the meaning of family and community if she ever hopes to move forward. Vincent D'Onofrio will reprise his role as Wilson Fisk / Kingpin, and Charlie Cox will reprise his role as Matt Murdock / Daredevil. Echo will also star Chaske Spencer, Tantoo Cardinal, Devery Jacobs, Cody Lightning, Graham Greene and Zahn McClarnon.

Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Stephen Broussard, Richie Palmer, Marion Dayre, and Jason Gavin (Blackfeet) are executive producers of Echo. Amy Rardin, Sydney Freeland, Christina King (Seminole), and Jennifer Booth are co-executive producers.