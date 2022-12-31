Doom Patrol: Diane Guerrero Details Jane's Style Evolution in Season 4 (Exclusive)

With three seasons under their belts, the characters in HBO Max's Doom Patrol have gone on quite the journey and now with the fan favorite series in its fourth season when it comes to Diane Guerrero's Jane that journey has in part manifested itself in a fashion evolution. Season 4 of Doom Patrol has seen Jane's style mix it up a bit with a look that is a lot more distinctive and more defined from when we first met her in looking like what Guerrero described as a "shell of herself' back in Season 1. Now, Guerrero tells ComicBook.com about how Jane's new look is reflective of the shift in the character's personality and a mirror to just how much she's grown.

"As a character evolves … you can just tell she cares a little more," Guerrero said. "Before she had a very kind of tunnel vision of who she was. She was honestly almost a shell of herself. She's like, 'I'm not going to care how I dress.' She was actually intentionally almost not wanting any attention, not wanting to be seen. She wanted to be off-putting, which I really enjoyed from the character because I had never done that. I was always very concerned about being put together, how people see you."

She continued, "The first three years I remember coming into wardrobe and telling Carrie, head of wardrobe, 'I want to look like a clown this year. Give me clown.' And that was third season. And then towards the end of third season, I was like, 'I don't want clown anymore.' She goes, 'you said clown, and we're working with clown this year.' And so, fourth season I came in, 'I think Jane's evolved a little more. I think she wants to be a little more playful with her clothing, but also just a little more put together.' I think that's just reflective of how her personality has changed."

And Jane's personality has changed a great deal over the three seasons, but her journey is far from over. Guerrero described the place where we find Jane in Season 4 as being a path where it's almost like watching the character learn to walk as she starts to come into her own.

"She's in a very interesting place in her life. She's just found out that Kay has completely disappeared, and Jane has no contact with her or the other personas and she kind of just witnessed Dr. Harrison disappear. And there's always been this debate, it's like, where do the personalities go? Do they die? Do they actually die in the well or how do they disappear or how do they move on? So, I think that Jane is kind of tackling her own sense of mortality and her usefulness," Guerrero told ComicBook.com. "For her entire existence she's been focusing on protecting kay and she recently finds out that kay doesn't need her protection and she finds out that Kay actually wants her to find her own purpose. Now she's just struggling with what the hell is my purpose if it isn't to protect you? You'll see through the season, she's kind of dipping her feet into what it's like to self-discover, to experiment and to find out what makes you happy."

She's kind of going through it right now," she continued. "But at the same time, there is some levity there. I think the audience is going to be surprised with Jane this season. I think they're going to see a new side of her. When someone is so focused on just one thing being their thing, like protecting someone else, there's not much room for yourself. So, it's kind of like, you're just going to be witnessing her learning how to walk almost. So, I'm excited for that."

Doom Patrol airs new episodes Thursdays on HBO Max.