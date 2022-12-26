Doom Patrol Star Diane Guerrero Talks the New Side of Jane in Season 4 (Exclusive)

Season 4 of Doom Patrol is well underway on HBO Max and it's a season that has found its reluctant heroes in an interesting place not just as a team but personally as well. The season thus far has seen them come together as a real time just in time to discover that they might be the catalyst for an apocalyptic event — one that involves carnivorous zombie butts no less — but also sees them each dealing with major changes to their own status quos. For Jane, that means the disappearance of Kay and a disconnect between herself and the other personas. It's the start of a new journey for Jane and according to star Diane Guerrero, it's an interesting place for Jane to be and for fans, the path she's on will be like watching her learn to walk almost — starting to come into her own over the course of the season.

"She's in a very interesting place in her life. She's just found out that Kay has completely disappeared, and Jane has no contact with her or the other personas and she kind of just witnessed Dr. Harrison disappear. And there's always been this debate, it's like, where do the personalities go? Do they die? Do they actually die in the well or how do they disappear or how do they move on? So, I think that Jane is kind of tackling her own sense of mortality and her usefulness," Guerrero told ComicBook.com. "For her entire existence she's been focusing on protecting kay and she recently finds out that kay doesn't need her protection and she finds out that Kay actually wants her to find her own purpose. Now she's just struggling with what the hell is my purpose if it isn't to protect you? You'll see through the season, she's kind of dipping her feet into what it's like to self-discover, to experiment and to find out what makes you happy."

She's kind of going through it right now," she continued. "But at the same time, there is some levity there. I think the audience is going to be surprised with Jane this season. I think they're going to see a new side of her. When someone is so focused on just one thing being their thing, like protecting someone else, there's not much room for yourself. So, it's kind of like, you're just going to be witnessing her learning how to walk almost. So, I'm excited for that."

What is Doom Patrol about?

Doom Patrol reimagines one of DC's most beloved groups of superheroes: "Robotman" aka Cliff Steele (Brendan Fraser), "Negative Man" aka Larry Trainor (Matt Bomer), "Elasti-Woman" aka Rita Farr (April Bowlby), "Crazy Jane" (Diane Guerrero), "Cyborg" aka Victor Stone (Joivan Wade), joined by former super villain "Madame Rouge" aka Laura de Mille (Michelle Gomez). Each member of the Doom Patrol suffered a horrible accident that gave them superhuman abilities, but also left them scarred and disfigured. Part support group, part Super Hero team, the Doom Patrol is a band of superpowered freaks who fight for a world that wants nothing to do with them. Season four opens with the team unexpectedly traveling to the future to find an unwelcome surprise. Faced with their imminent demise, the Doom Patrol must decide once and for all which is more important: their own happiness, or the fate of the world?

The series stars Brendan Fraser, Matt Bomer, Diane Guerrero, April Bowlby, Joivan Wade, Michelle Gomez, Skye Roberts, Riley Shanahan, and Matthew Zuk. Doom Patrol is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television with showrunner Jeremy Carver, Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Chris Dingess and Tamara Becher-Wilkinson serving as executive producers. The series is based on characters created for DC by Arnold Drake, Bob Haney, and Bruno Premiani.

Doom Patrol airs new episodes Thursdays on HBO Max.