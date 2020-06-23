Doom Patrol Star Diane Guerrero Explains Why She Loves Crazy Jane

✖

Doom Patrol returns this week for its second season, bringing the eclectic team of unlikely misfit heroes together for another round of dark and demented adventures. When the new season debuts -- on both DC Universe and the new HBO Max -- viewers will get to see what's next for some of comics most beloved characters, but it isn't just fans who love the characters of Doom Patrol. The series' stars do as well and now Diane Guerrero is opening up about why she loves about her character, Crazy Jane, even if the character means playing a multitude in one.

Speaking with Portland, Oregon's KATU, Guerrero explained that she loves playing the many-personality-having Jane because the role allows her to explore a wealth of human emotions in a way that is completely unique.

"I love my character so much because I get to explore so many human emotions which makes the character so real then the most interesting part is to see how certain superpowers and those attributes fit into the different personas she has inside her and the different emotions that she has so it's such a fun character to play," Guerrero said. "It's so interesting to watch someone sort of have to deal with their own issues right in front of you while having to deal with so many different personalities."

As Doom Patrol fans know, Guerrero isn't joking about there being many different personalities. Jane has 64 distinct personalities and each one comes with their own powers and issues. We haven't yet seen all of them embodied on screen though last season's "Jane Patrol" gave audiences a closer look at just how crowded it can be in the "Underground" that is Jane's mind. With Season 2 just ahead, it's likely we'll be seeing even more of Jane's personality. The recently released extended trailer for Season 2 revealed that things getting a little tense in the Underground, something that might challenge Jane's role as the primary personality. And if we do get to see more facets of Jane, Guerrero has a strategy for getting into the mindset of her character's many personalities. The Doom Patrol star shared last year that she has a notebook where she has broken down each personality that she can refer to.

"Right from the beginning, I started working with my acting coach on breaking every personality down through movement, through why she needs them or what their main characteristics are," Guerrero said. "Once my body gets in that space, then everything else can follow. I have a notebook, and I have basically every personality there. Whenever one pops up in the script, I can reference my notes and I reference music. I like to think I have a lot of sides to myself that I can easily access at any given moment, like if I feel threatened or if I want something to go a certain way."

Doom Patrol Season 2 debuts Thursday, June 25th on both DC Universe and HBO Max.

