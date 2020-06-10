Doom Patrol Season 2 Trailer Released by HBO Max

:heavy_multiplication_x:

The Doom Patrol is returning for another round of dark and delightful adventures! DC's live-action Doom Patrol series debuted on DC Universe last year to critical acclaim, taking one of comics' strangest teams and turning them into a fantastic TV show. After a long offseason, the series is coming back for its second season, though its reach will be much wider this time around. In addition to the DC Universe streaming service, new episodes will also be released on the newly-launched HBO Max. On Wednesday, HBO Max released the first trailer for Season 2, which is sure to get fans excited for what's to come.

The second season of the series will focus quite a bit of attention on the new Chief Niles Caulder's daughter, Dorothy Spinner, who is played by Abigail Shapiro. Dorothy makes her debut in the new trailer, and it's easy to see how her arrival will shake things up within the Doom Patrol.

Shapiro joins the returning cast of Brendan Fraser, Matt Bomer, April Bowlby, Diane Guerrero, Joivan Wade, Riley Shanahan, Matthew Zuk, and Timothy Dalton.

Here's the official synopsis for Doom Patrol Season 2:

"DC’s strangest group of heroes — Cliff Steele aka Robotman (Brendan Fraser), Larry Trainor aka Negative Man (Matt Bomer), Rita Farr aka Elasti-Woman (April Bowlby), Jane aka Crazy Jane (Diane Guerrero), and Victor Stone aka Cyborg (Joivan Wade) — are back again to save the world. That is, if they can find a way to grow up…both figuratively and literally. Following the defeat of Mr. Nobody, the members of the Doom Patrol now find themselves mini-sized and stranded on Cliff’s toy race car track. Here they begin to deal with their feelings of betrayal by Niles Caulder aka The Chief (Timothy Dalton), while confronting their own personal baggage. And as each member faces the challenge of growing beyond their own past traumatic experiences, they must come together to embrace and protect the newest member of the family: Dorothy Spinner (Abigail Shapiro), Niles’ daughter, whose powers remain a mysterious but real threat to bringing on the end of the world."

What did you think of the first trailer for Doom Patrol Season 2? Did it live up to all of the strange expectations set by Season 1? Let us know in the comments!

Season 2 of Doom Patrol will make its debut on June 25th on both DC Universe and HBO Max.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.