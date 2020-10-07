DuckTales Reveals Gosalyn, Taurus Bulba Voice Actors

✖

Disney's DuckTales is set to get just a little bit more dangerous with a one-hour Darkwing Duck special this month, and while it's been known that fan-favorite character Gosalyn Mallard would indeed be introduced this season, we now know who will be voicing the character: Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Stephanie Beatriz. The new episode will also introduce classic Darkwing Duck character Taurus Bulba, now voiced by James Monroe Iglehart of Broadway's Aladdin fame.

"To us, the original Darkwing Duck series was always about a father, a daughter and a Launchpad forming a found family and learning that family can… get dangerous. We're so honored to get to complete that trio on DuckTales by introducing Gosalyn into the world of DuckTales," executive producer Matt Youngberg and co-executive producer and story editor Frank Angones told ET. "Gosalyn is one of the most iconic Disney Afternoon heroes: fun-loving, trouble-making, endlessly driven with a fierce sense of justice. And she's the only person who can keep Darkwing's sizable ego in check. So, we are incredibly lucky to have Stephanie Beatriz playing Gosalyn. Stephanie brings so much enthusiasm, heart, and spirit to the role, honoring the original series while bringing the character to a new generation. With Stephanie on hand as Gosalyn, St. Canard is a little safer and Darkwing's life is a little fuller."

"And along with Gosalyn, we had the chance to bring back the larger-than-life adversary who first brought Darkwing and Gosalyn together: Taurus Bulba. If Negaduck was Darkwing's Joker, Bulba was his Lex Luthor. Reinvented as a charming but ruthless businessman with mysterious ties to Gosalyn's family, Bulba holds the key to some of the biggest mysteries the Duck family will face this season," Youngberg and Angones add. "And James Monroe Iglehart captures that perfect blend of friendliness that can turn into menace on a dime. Also, James' love of the original series may rival our own; he always wore a Darkwing T-shirt to record. It is a testament to James' abilities as an actor that he could love Darkwing Duck so much yet so thoroughly convince you that he wants him dead."

Here's the official synopsis for the upcoming episode:

"Darkwing gains an unlikely sidekick as he uncovers a dark conspiracy tied to the Missing Mysteries and one of Scrooge’s employees."

DuckTales currently airs new episodes from Season 3 on Monday nights on Disney XD. The one-hour special "Let's Get Dangerous!" is set to air Monday, October 19th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the show right here.

Have you been keeping up with DuckTales? Are you excited to see Darkwing Duck and his pals return? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things animation!