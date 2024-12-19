Dune: Prophecy’s Future Officially Confirmed by HBO

Dune: Prophecy is returning to HBO for a second season. The newest addition to the Dune franchise is already airing its freshman series, with the season finale scheduled to land on Sunday, December 22nd at 9 p.m. ET/PT. The news of Dune: Prophecy being renewed for Season 2 comes just ahead of that finale, which should be music to the ears of Dune fans. The first episode has already garnered approximately 15 million views across Max, cementing it as a bonafide hit for HBO and Max. Dune: Prophecy is an HBO Original series co-produced with Legendary Television.

“Dune: Prophecy has captivated audiences around the globe thanks to the visionary leadership of showrunner and executive producer Alison Schapker, who will continue to guide this grand tale of truth and power,” said Sarah Aubrey, Head of Max Original Programming. “We are incredibly grateful to our partners at Legendary and to our extraordinary cast and crew for their service to the Imperium. We’re excited to collaborate with this team again to see what they have in store.”

“This new season will allow us to continue building out the groundbreaking, epic Dune franchise that has captivated audiences worldwide across its installments,” said Jason Clodfelter, Legendary’s President of Television. “We look forward to continuing our incredible partnership with HBO and are thrilled for Alison Schapker, her team, and the cast and crew who have worked so passionately to bring this world-class source material from Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson to life.”

Dune: Prophecy is inspired by the novel Sisterhood of Dune by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson. It takes place 10,000 years before the ascension of Paul Atreides and follows two Harkonnen sisters as they combat forces that threaten the future of humankind, and establish the fabled sect that will become known as the Bene Gesserit.

Alison Schapker is the showrunner and executive producer of Dune: Prophecy, which stars Emily Watson, Olivia Williams, Travis Fimmel, Jodhi May, Mark Strong, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, Josh Heuston, Chloe Lea, Jade Anouka, Faoileann Cunningham, Edward Davis, Aoife Hinds, Chris Mason, Shalom Brune-Franklin, Camilla Beeput, Jihae, Tabu, Charithra Chandran, Jessica Barden, Emma Canning, and Yerin Ha.